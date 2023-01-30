Class of 2024 Offensive Lineman Joshua Glanz Commits to UCLA

A second junior has gone public with his pledge to the Bruins.

UCLA football picked up a verbal commitment from class of 2024 offensive tackle Joshua Glanz on Sunday, the recruit revealed on Twitter. The Eastlake (CA) product earned his offer from the Bruins back in June, and he decided to cash it in after coming to Westwood for an unofficial visit over the weekend.

Glanz was also considering offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Nevada, San Diego State, Tennessee, Washington and Washington State.

The Bruins have already hosted Glanz on campus three times, starting when he camped with the team in April 2022.

Glanz becomes the second class of 2024 prospect to commit to UCLA, joining four-star Mater Dei (CA) defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins. Since Glanz does not have a rating in the 247Sports Composite, his commitment does not move the needle for the Bruins in the rankings, as their class still sits at No. 33 in the country and No. 6 in the Pac-12.

The 6-foot-7, 295-pound Glanz is rated as a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports has Glanz ranked as the No. 68 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 93 player in California.

Among offensive tackles in California, Glanz ranks No. 7.

UCLA has offers out to the top-three tackles in the state as well – Mater Dei (CA) four-star Brandon Baker, Modesto Christian (CA) four-star Manasse Itete and Huntington Beach (CA) four-star Justin Tauanuu.

The Bruins have not had a particularly high hit rate recruiting offensive linemen over the past few seasons, only nabbing two commits over the previous two cycles – three-stars Sam Yoon and Tavake Tuikolovatu. Both of those prospects were tackles at the high school level, but both could wind up as guards.

Glanz – considering his size and extensive experience at left tackle – is more of a prototypical tackle that UCLA hopes can join the rotation somewhere down the line, although he does boast some solid versatility. Glanz also has experience at tight end and on the defensive line, and he plays for Eastlake's boys' basketball team in the winter.

Old Dominion transfer Khadere Kounta and rising redshirt sophomore Garrett DiGiorgio will likely hold down the starting tackle spots this season, but the depth behind them is thin. After all, both Sean Rhyan and Alec Anderson both left for the NFL Draft in 2022, then Rutgers transfer Raiqwon O'Neal declared for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier in January.

With so many moving parts and not a ton of bodies left in the position room, offensive line coach Tim Drevno has been ramping up his recruiting efforts as of late. Tauanuu earned an offer after visiting on Saturday, while four-star Isaiah Garcia and three-star Paki Finau got theirs on Jan. 23.

The weekend culminated in a commitment from Glanz, giving UCLA a base to build from when it comes to offensive line recruitment moving forward.

