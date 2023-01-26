Class of 2024 Recruit Faletau Satuala Picks Up UCLA Football Offer

The Bruins are keeping their foot on the gas for the upcoming recruiting cycle.

Class of 2024 athlete Faletau Satuala announced he had received an offer from UCLA football late Wednesday night on Twitter. Satuala plays safety and receiver – as well as basketball and lacrosse – at Bountiful High School (UT).

Satuala has additional offers from BYU, Utah, Utah State and Washington State.

Since Satuala started earning Division I offers in August, he has yet to publicly document any visits.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect racked up 60 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, six interceptions and six pass breakups in 10 games for Bountiful his junior season. On the other side of the ball, Satuala added 327 yards and three touchdowns on 26 receptions, plus 14 yards on 11 carries and 82 yards on 6-of-9 passes.

At the end of the year, Satuala made Deseret News' 2022 5A All-State Second Team.

Satuala is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, but he does not have ratings from any of the other major databases. 247Sports has Satuala ranked as the No. 3 recruit in Utah and the No. 25 safety in the country.

Among safeties in the West and Mountain regions, Satuala ranks No. 5.

UCLA has sent out 28 offers to class of 2024 prospects, six of which have come in the past week alone. Satuala joins tight end Roger Saleapaga and offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia as the other two Utah recruits who have earned offers from the Bruins.

The staff also sent Cabrillo College safety Zeke Thomas an offer on Tuesday in an attempt to further restock their secondary. UCLA officially hired Kodi Whitfield as cornerbacks coach earlier that day, while Brian Norwood remains the team's defensive backs coach.

The Bruins are losing both of their super senior starting safeties – Stephan Blaylock and Mo Osling III – this offseason. Kenny Churchwell III, Alex Johnson, William Nimmo Jr. and Bowling Green transfer Jordan Anderson are the veterans who will likely take on most of the load this year, but they are all set to run out of eligibility at the end of 2023.

Rising sophomores Kamari Ramsey and Clint Stephens, as well as class of 2023 signee RJ Jones, appear to make up UCLA's young core at the position for the time being.

PHOTO COURTESY OF FALETAU SATUALA/INSTAGRAM