UCLA Football: Could Redshirt Freshman QB Have A Shot At Starting Job?
Is there a chance that the UCLA Bruins under freshly-promoted head coach DeShaun Foster will decide not to start incumbent quarterback Ethan Garbers to kick off the 2024 NCAA season next fall?
Following the transfer portal departures of Dante Moore and Collin Schlee earlier this offseason, Garbers is now the only lingering signal caller on the Blue and Gold's roster who started last season. He also finished the year as the team's QB1, and it certainly seems as if Foster is treating him like he's the guy moving forward.
Garbers has exclusively played with the first team on offense. Per Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times, Garbers is generally all but guaranteed to start the season in pole position, unless UCLA adds a blue chipper via the transfer portal in the coming weeks.
While Garbers' starting job appears safe for now, Bolch also reveals that Garbers may have "a future star" as his backup this year. Thus far in spring practice, redshirt freshman Justyn Martin appears to have developed by leaps and bounds as a passer and also in terms of the way he moves with the pigskin.
Foster also appreciates Martin's thirst for learning when it comes to film sessions and practices.
“He’s constantly trying to get knowledge,” Foster said. “He’s a very smart kid. He loves the game, that’s why he works so hard at it. So I’m just glad he’s here and playing well.”