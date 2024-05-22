UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Offers 4-Star 2025 Defensive Lineman
New UCLA Bruins football head coach DeShaun Foster continues to make inroads towards building out his future recruiting classes.
6-foot-4, 240-pound junior defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak, out of West Fargo High School in West Fargo, North Dakota, revealed via his official X account that the Blue and Gold extended him an offer to join the club once he graduates from the prep level in 2025:
"After a great visit with @CoachDubb_Drick I am blessed to receive an offer from @UCLAFootball!" Pietrzak, who may slot in as an edge for the Bruins, writes.
Per that missive, UCLA defensive line/offensive linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr. seems to have been the main point of contact for the young defender.
Pietrzak has received 26 offers already, including from such solid programs as Kansas State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Washington, Miami, Missouri.
Per 247Sports, Pietrzak is seen as a four-star prospect via its 247Sports Composite rankings, with a .8980 rating.
In 247Sports' overall player rankings, he is a three-star prospect. Either way, he's the No. 1 recruit in the state. The Composite ranking assesses him as the No. 35-best defensive lineman prospect in his class and the No. 327-best national prospect across any sport, while the 247Sports ranking lists him as "merely" the No. 57-best defensive lineman.
More UCLA: Jrue Holiday Makes Yet Another All-Defensive Team