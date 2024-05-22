UCLA Basketball: Jrue Holiday Makes Yet Another All-Defensive Team
UCLA Bruins Pac-10 All-Freshman Teamer-turned-Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday may have ceded his All-Star numbers when he was traded to Boston late into the 2023 offseason, but he didn't lose any of his defensive bona fides.
Fittingly, he was honored for his status still, at the ripe old age 33 and in his 15th pro season, as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. The NBA today announced via its official X account that Holiday, along with Boston backcourt mate Derrick White, has been named to the 2024 All-Defensive Team. Their All-Star teammate Jaylen Brunson also received some votes (honorees are voted on by 99 media members).
At 64-18, Boston earned the best regular season record in 2023-24, thanks to a star-studded first five comprising White, Holiday, Brown, All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum, and center Kristaps Porzingis, with former five-time All-Star big Al Horford serving as the sixth man. Holiday and Porzingis are both new acquisitions this season.
Thanks to a 133-128 overtime victory Monday night, the Celtics currently lead the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers, 1-0, in their ongoing Eastern Conference Finals matchup (Porzingis has been hurt since the first round). Holiday finished with a season-high (regular or postseason) 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting (4-of-8 from deep), plus eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals, in the clutch win.
Holiday, a two-time All-Star with the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, is angling to win his second NBA title this summer with Boston (he won his first in 2021 with the Bucks). He has now netted six All-Defensive nods (three First Teams, three Second Teams).
