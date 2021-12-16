UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: LB Jalen Woods

As the national letters of intent come rolling in, All Bruins is going to be taking an in-depth look at every recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. Next up, linebacker Jalen Woods.

Jalen Woods, Linebacker

Hometown: Bellflower, California

High School: St. John Bosco

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 210 pounds

2021 Stats: 10 GP, 71 TKL, 11.5 TFL, 6.5 SCK

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 46 LB, No. 33 CA, No. 454 overall

High School Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, Miami (FL), Oregon, UCLA

Commitment Date: May 9, 2021

The Bruins have tapped into a local high school yet again, picking up a national letter of intent from a highly-touted linebacker product in the process.

Woods played his high school ball at St. John Bosco (CA), the same school that safety Stephan Blaylock, linebacker JonJon Vaughns, wide receiver Logan Loya and defensive back Jake Newman attended. The Bosco-to-Bruin pipeline is well-worn at this point, and Woods even played alongside Vaughns, Loya and Newman as a sophomore back in 2019.

In the time since that trio left Woods to fend for himself while they were in Westwood, the linebacker prospect has ascended into one of the better players at his position in Southern California. Woods was named to the All-Trinity League First Team this season, making him one of the top linebackers in the premiere league in the state, if not the entire country.

Coach Chip Kelly highlighted Woods' experience and success at the highest of high school levels when introducing the team's signees on Wednesday, again turning to the success of Blaylock and Vaughns as proof of how Woods can excel at the college level right away.

In talking to James Williams of the Orange County Register, Woods said he made an instant connection with Kelly and the staff, and is looking forward to building some extra momentum on top of the Bruins' 8-4 season when he takes the field next year.

Woods is the No. 3 linebacker in the state of California, according to both the 247Sports Composite and Rivals.

The Bruins' inside linebackers group is going to lose former Notre Dame transfer Jordan Genmark Heath after just one season with the program, but it might be stable other than that lone loss. Caleb Johnson did not walk during Senior Night against Cal, signifying he plans to return for another season, and underclassmen Vaughns, Ale Kaho, Kain Medrano and Damian Sellers are all returning as well.

Woods may have the makeup to contribute right off the bat, but there would have to be major shifts in order for him to find a lot of open snaps early next season, barring injury.

