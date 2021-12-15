UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: QB Justyn Martin

As the national letters of intent come rolling in, All Bruins is going to be taking an in-depth look at every recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. Next up, quarterback Justyn Martin.

Justyn Martin, Quarterback

Hometown: Inglewood, California

High School: Inglewood

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 210 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 18 QB, No. 22 CA, No. 258 overall

High School Offers: Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State, UCLA, USC, Washington

Commitment Date: Oct. 21, 2021

The quarterback room has just added a new member after the Bruins secured another signing.

After quarterbacks Parker McQuarrie and Kajiya Hollawayne both entered the transfer portal, the team's depth under center started to weaken. The addition of Justyn Martin from Inglewood High School (CA) will add competition back to the mix right off the bat, no matter who else jumps in or out of the picture.

Decommiting from Cal in September, Martin committed to UCLA five days after his visit on Oct. 23.

Martin is currently ranked as a four-star prospect by all three of 247Sports Composite, ESPN and Rivals. In September, 247Sports National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins published a scouting report of the 6-foot-4 quarterback.

“Long 6-4 quarterback with a ton of long term upside if he reaches his potential. A gifted thrower with a big arm and easy velocity. The ball jumps out of his hand and he can make every throw on the field with ease. He needs to continue to improve in how he quickly he processes the game and in his decision making but that should come with more game reps. Still a relatively late bloomer and his development has been hurt a bit by lack of game experience due to Covid shortened junior season. He has worked hard to tighten his release over the last year and his motion is more compact and quicker. He’s a good athlete, a former basketball player and is able to extend plays and take off and run for big yards. Throws a tight ball and shows good touch on the deep ball as well. When he’s decisive in his reads, he’s very good and as the game continues to slow down for him, he has a chance to be a special player at the next level.”

Joining the Bruins alongside Martin are two of his Inglewood teammates – running back Tomarion Harden and defensive back Clint Stephens. Between Martin and Harden, the offensive duo could make a mark at the Rose Bowl after lighting it up a few miles south throughout high school.

That trio was part of a viral 106-0 beatdown of Morningside (CA) back in October, during which Martin threw for a national record 13 touchdowns. Martin also has experience playing in the Rose Bowl, as he did so back in April when he threw for eight touchdowns in a win over Muir High School (CA).

Ethan Garbers and Chase Griffin are the early No. 1 and No. 2 possibilities on the 2022 depth chart, should Dorian Thompson-Robinson decide his time in Westwood has come to an end, but Martin could challenge for a backup spot from the day he steps on campus.

A potential transfer addition, such as UCF's Dillon Gabriel, could throw another curveball into the team's plan at quarterback, but with Martin and Garbers on the roster, there are at least a few promising options for the immediate and long-term future.

