UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: S Kamari Ramsey

As the national letters of intent come rolling in, All Bruins is going to be taking an in-depth look at every recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. Next up, safety Kamari Ramsey.

Kamari Ramsey, Safety

Hometown: Chatsworth, California

High School: Sierra Canyon

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 200 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 58 tackles, 2 INT, 7 PD, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 SCK, 3 QBH, 2 FR, 1 FF

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 12 Safety, No. 10 CA, No. 165 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal, Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington

Commitment Date: Dec. 14, 2021

The Bruins' final commit before the early signing period opened didn't take long to make his pledge official.

Ramsey decommitted from Stanford on Sunday and spent two full days on the market before switching his allegiances to UCLA. In doing so, Ramsey immediately became the Bruins' top-ranked commit on the 247Sports Composite.

Even while committed to Stanford, Ramsey still took a visit to UCLA, and that trip just happened to be the same weekend Oregon and ESPN's College GameDay came to Westwood. While the end result of the contest that afternoon didn't work in the Bruins' favor, Ramsey got to take in a full day of high-profile college football on campus and at the historic Rose Bowl.

Ramsey is a consensus top-200 player in the country, as well as being recognized as a top-15 safety in the country and top-15 recruit in California, according to all three major outlets.

When he did call off his commitment from Stanford, it didn't take long for other UCLA commits and underclassmen to sell him on Westwood. Receiver Jadyn Marshall and defensive back Clint Stephens both tweeted cryptic messages trying to get him to join them at UCLA, and even freshman cornerback Devin Kirkwood joined in to congratulate Ramsey on reopening his recruitment.

Kirkwood was one of the first to congratulate Ramsey when he made his choice public late Tuesday night.

Ramsey joins Croix Stewart as one of two true safeties in the Bruins' 2022 class, and Stephens can play both safety and cornerback. Quentin Lake could either go to the NFL Draft or return for his super senior year, while Stephan Blaylock not walking during Senior Night suggests he plans to come back another year.

Returning both Lake and Blaylock would give UCLA both of its starting safeties back, but when the two spent time injured this fall, the team's lack of depth at the position showed. That problem looked to get even worse when DJ Warnell decided to transfer to Arizona, so the Bruins were going to need to bring it safeties in any way possible this offseason.

Mo Osling III can play both cornerback and safety, much like Stephens, and he too appears to be on track to return in 2022, so the safety positions are set to boast a lot of dynamism and depth, even if Lake jumps ship in favor of the pros.

Ramsey is more of a true safety than those hybrid-type players, and he is poised to pick up snaps very early on in his career in blue and gold.

