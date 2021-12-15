Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: TE Carsen Ryan

    The top tight end was injured in 2021 but stands to be an important piece in the Bruins' offense moving forward.
    Author:

    As the national letters of intent come rolling in, All Bruins is going to be taking an in-depth look at every recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. First up, tight end Carsen Ryan.

    Carsen Ryan, Tight End

    Hometown: American Fork, Utah
    High School: American Fork
    Height: 6-foot-4
    Weight: 235 pounds
    2021 Stats: 2 GP, 3 receptions, 39 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
    247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 12 TE, No. 3 UT, No. 288 overall
    High School Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Utah State, Virginia, Washington
    Commitment Date: March 23, 2021

    The Bruins’ only commit from Utah was the first to sign their NLI on the first day of the national early signing period.

    Playing football at American Fork High School (UT), Ryan garnered attention from a handful of top college football programs. In the end, UCLA football beat out competition from fellow Pac-12 schools Arizona State and Washington, as well as Arkansas, BYU and Michigan State.

    Ryan only played two games this fall, as he broke his leg in mid-August early on in his senior season.

    Read More

    Under 247Sports Composite and Rivals rankings, Ryan is currently listed as a 4-star tight-end. 247Sports Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo provided a scouting report for Ryan back in March 2020.

    “Broad shouldered, wide frame with projectable length. Well rounded tight end and physical blocker at line of scrimmage. Athletic pass-catcher for his size and ability to get open up the seam. Good ball skills and high-point concentration. Efficient red zone target who does well to box out defenders. Can get open underneath and pick up yards after catch. Could continue to improve overall fluidity as route runner. Potential multi-year starter at Power Five level and future NFL Draft Day 3 selection.”

    Ryan will join a group of Bruins in the tight end and receiving corps looking to become a similar target to Greg Dulcich, who could leave for the NFL Draft after earning All-Pac-12 First Team honors this year..

    Wednesday morning and throughout the week, Ryan and his family had been posting online expressing the excitement for his signing to become official.

    Now, it’s as official as can be, and a healed-up Ryan will join the Bruins ahead of the 2022 campaign.

    Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

    FGGNDveUYAcy0YY
    Football

    UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: TE Carsen Ryan

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17342803
    Men's Basketball

    UCLA vs. Alabama State: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_10414403
    Football

    UCLA Football Early Signing Period Tracker 2022

    2 hours ago
    IMG_3056
    Football

    Local Receiver Mekhi Fox Decommits From UCLA Football, Reopens Recruitment

    15 hours ago
    IMG_3055
    Football

    Recent Stanford Decommit Kamari Ramsey Flips to UCLA Football

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_11637454
    Football

    UCLA Football Secures Commitment From Duke Transfer Receiver Jake Bobo

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17342801
    Men's Basketball

    SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings: UCLA Stays at No. 1, Another Contender Starts Splitting Vote

    20 hours ago
    Turner_Reilyn_20210924_WSOC_RB4971
    Olympic Sports

    UCLA Women’s Soccer Forward Reilyn Turner Secures Historic NIL Deal With Nike

    21 hours ago