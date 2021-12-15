UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: TE Carsen Ryan

As the national letters of intent come rolling in, All Bruins is going to be taking an in-depth look at every recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. First up, tight end Carsen Ryan.

Carsen Ryan, Tight End

Hometown: American Fork, Utah

High School: American Fork

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

2021 Stats: 2 GP, 3 receptions, 39 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 12 TE, No. 3 UT, No. 288 overall

High School Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Utah State, Virginia, Washington

Commitment Date: March 23, 2021

The Bruins’ only commit from Utah was the first to sign their NLI on the first day of the national early signing period.

Playing football at American Fork High School (UT), Ryan garnered attention from a handful of top college football programs. In the end, UCLA football beat out competition from fellow Pac-12 schools Arizona State and Washington, as well as Arkansas, BYU and Michigan State.

Ryan only played two games this fall, as he broke his leg in mid-August early on in his senior season.

Under 247Sports Composite and Rivals rankings, Ryan is currently listed as a 4-star tight-end. 247Sports Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo provided a scouting report for Ryan back in March 2020.

“Broad shouldered, wide frame with projectable length. Well rounded tight end and physical blocker at line of scrimmage. Athletic pass-catcher for his size and ability to get open up the seam. Good ball skills and high-point concentration. Efficient red zone target who does well to box out defenders. Can get open underneath and pick up yards after catch. Could continue to improve overall fluidity as route runner. Potential multi-year starter at Power Five level and future NFL Draft Day 3 selection.”

Ryan will join a group of Bruins in the tight end and receiving corps looking to become a similar target to Greg Dulcich, who could leave for the NFL Draft after earning All-Pac-12 First Team honors this year..

Wednesday morning and throughout the week, Ryan and his family had been posting online expressing the excitement for his signing to become official.

Now, it’s as official as can be, and a healed-up Ryan will join the Bruins ahead of the 2022 campaign.

