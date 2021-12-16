Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: TE Jack Pedersen

    The Bruins now have two tight ends set to join the ever-productive position group that continues to churn out NFL talent.
    As the national letters of intent come rolling in, All Bruins is going to be taking an in-depth look at every recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. Next up, tight end Jack Pedersen.

    Jack Pedersen, Tight End

    Hometown: Murrieta, California
    High School: Vista Murrieta
    Height: 6-foot-4
    Weight: 235 pounds
    2021 Stats: 10 GP, 21 receptions, 283 receiving yards, 6 receiving TD
    247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 7 TE, No. 17 CA, No. 215 overall (2020)
    High School Offers: Arizona, Arkansas, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Duke, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Kansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington
    Commitment Date: Feb. 21, 2021

    The Bruins have secured their second tight end signing of the day as the early period chugs along.

    Hailing from Vista Murrieta High School (CA), UCLA football’s newest signee Jack Pedersen could fill a role the Bruins need if other players depart this winter. At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Pedersen has the traits to pass and rush block as well as catching the ball from the tight end spot in the offense.

    Pedersen posted on Twitter following the announcement of his UCLA signing.

    The 247Sport Composite and ESPN have Pedersen rated as a four-star prospect, while Rivals has him listed as a three-star. ESPN, however, has the bulky offensive talent ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the country just ahead of his new teammate Carsen Ryan, who is at No. 3 in the nation.

    In January, 247Sports National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote about what Pedersen could bring to his college team.

    “He's a strong in-line blocker, able to man-handle a defensive end as well as get to the second level and make a block on a linebacker or safety. He has the toughness and physicality you want to see in a blocking tight end but the athleticism and hands to be a threat in the passing game as well.”

    Depending on if receivers Kyle Philips and Chase Cota, and especially tight end Greg Dulcich, leave for NFL opportunities, players like Pedersen could find themselves higher up on the depth chart from the get go.

    Adding Pedersen gives coach Chip Kelly a plethora of different schemes to try to place him in once he gets to Westwood. Kelly said his experience coaching tight ends and utilizing 12 personnel, 13 personnel and 14 personnel is a draw to players at that position, and that it also gives players chances to pick up snaps in game action that they wouldn't get elsewhere.

    UCLA has produced several top tight end prospects under Kelly, not even including Dulcich. Caleb Wilson and Devin Asiasi were both inside the top 10 in the country for receptions and receiving yards at their positions in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and they both got scooped up in the ensuing NFL Drafts.

