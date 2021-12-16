UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: TE Jack Pedersen

As the national letters of intent come rolling in, All Bruins is going to be taking an in-depth look at every recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. Next up, tight end Jack Pedersen.

Jack Pedersen, Tight End

Hometown: Murrieta, California

High School: Vista Murrieta

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

2021 Stats: 10 GP, 21 receptions, 283 receiving yards, 6 receiving TD

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 7 TE, No. 17 CA, No. 215 overall (2020)

High School Offers: Arizona, Arkansas, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Duke, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Kansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington

Commitment Date: Feb. 21, 2021

The Bruins have secured their second tight end signing of the day as the early period chugs along.

Hailing from Vista Murrieta High School (CA), UCLA football’s newest signee Jack Pedersen could fill a role the Bruins need if other players depart this winter. At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Pedersen has the traits to pass and rush block as well as catching the ball from the tight end spot in the offense.

Pedersen posted on Twitter following the announcement of his UCLA signing.

The 247Sport Composite and ESPN have Pedersen rated as a four-star prospect, while Rivals has him listed as a three-star. ESPN, however, has the bulky offensive talent ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the country just ahead of his new teammate Carsen Ryan, who is at No. 3 in the nation.

In January, 247Sports National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote about what Pedersen could bring to his college team.

“He's a strong in-line blocker, able to man-handle a defensive end as well as get to the second level and make a block on a linebacker or safety. He has the toughness and physicality you want to see in a blocking tight end but the athleticism and hands to be a threat in the passing game as well.”

Depending on if receivers Kyle Philips and Chase Cota, and especially tight end Greg Dulcich, leave for NFL opportunities, players like Pedersen could find themselves higher up on the depth chart from the get go.

Adding Pedersen gives coach Chip Kelly a plethora of different schemes to try to place him in once he gets to Westwood. Kelly said his experience coaching tight ends and utilizing 12 personnel, 13 personnel and 14 personnel is a draw to players at that position, and that it also gives players chances to pick up snaps in game action that they wouldn't get elsewhere.

UCLA has produced several top tight end prospects under Kelly, not even including Dulcich. Caleb Wilson and Devin Asiasi were both inside the top 10 in the country for receptions and receiving yards at their positions in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and they both got scooped up in the ensuing NFL Drafts.

Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated