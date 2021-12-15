UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: WR Jadyn Marshall

As the national letters of intent come rolling in, All Bruins is going to be taking an in-depth look at every recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. Next up, receiver Jadyn Marshall.

Jadyn Marshall, Wide Receiver

Hometown: Stockton, California

High School: St. Mary's

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

2021 Stats: 13 GP, 87 carries, 982 rushing yards, 11 rushing TD, 29 receptions, 563 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 36 WR, No. 19 CA, No. 228 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Fresno State, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC

Commitment Date: June 21, 2021

With multiple wide receivers possibly leaving for the NFL Draft, the Bruins’ next signee has a shot to start from day one.

Joining UCLA football from St. Mary’s High School (CA), Jadyn Marshall is the third highest-ranked player in the Bruins’ 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-1 wideout chose the Bruins over other Power Five programs such as Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Oregon and USC.

One of the reasons why Marshall picked Westwood over those other destinations, he said, was receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel.

“Once (Neuheisel) got the job at UCLA, he started to recruit me,” Marshall said during his signing event. “It flipped how I thought about colleges just by the way he recruited me and the connection I built with him.”

The 247Sports Composite, Rivals and ESPN all have Marshall ranked as a four-star wide receiver. The highest Marshall is ranked is as the No. 36 wide receiver in his class, via the 247Sports Composite, while the lowest is No. 48 by Rivals.

In recent months, Marshall has been catching some attention for how he was used for St. Mary’s High School. Some of his highlights show the immediate impact he could have at the Rose Bowl.

Wednesday morning, Marshall and other prospects signed live on Stadium, officially solidifying his status as a Bruin for the upcoming few years.

Wide receivers Chase Cota and Kyle Philips have been top targets on the field the past few seasons, and with both of their possible departures to the professional ranks, Marshall could find himself becoming an early option for receptions in 2022. Fellow high school senior Mekho Fox decommitted from UCLA on Tuesday and Keontez Lewis entered the transfer portal on Sunday, further opening up snaps for Marshall to compete for early on next season.

Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated