Elite Defensive Lineman Anthony Lucas Lists UCLA Football in Top 5

An elite defensive prospect has placed the Bruins within his top five.

Class of 2022 defensive lineman Anthony Lucas out of Chaparral High School (AZ) included UCLA football in his shortlist of finalists alongside Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame and Texas A&M on Friday. On Wednesday, coach Chip Kelly visited the SI99 All-American candidate at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Despite recent reports about Kelly being considered for Oregon’s coaching job, Lucas still included the Bruins as a future destination possibility.

Lucas had UCLA in his top 10 in April, but his father told 247Sports in August that the Bruins were not in his top seven. Since then, though, Lucas took a visit to Westwood on Sept. 4 and welcomed Kelly into his home three months later, now officially listing them as a finalist after an apparent late push.

Announcing his decision with On3Recruits, the 6-foot-5 top defensive prospect spoke about why he could select UCLA.

“It has been a dream school since I was a kid and offers everything you need in Westwood,” Lucas said. “All athletics are great, and a great education.”

In SI All-American’s SI99 for 2022, Lucas is listed as the No. 5 interior defensive lineman and No. 19 overall prospect. According to 247Sports composite, ESPN and Rivals, Lucas is considered a 4-star prospect and all three rankings have him as the No. 1 player in Arizona.

During his senior season at Chaparral, Lucas tallied 64 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on the defensive side of the ball. Shining through as a part-time tight end, Lucas also grabbed six receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns while playing in offense.

Back in July, SI All-American's John Garcia and Matt Solorio wrote a scouting report about Lucas and how he could fit into a collegiate defense:

Widebody from head to toe. NFL size with good composition. Room for a little more good weight. Great Length. Solid out on the edge, but might get out-twitched at the next level. Highly coordinated when changing direction. We really like his lateral first step, because he doesn’t give any ground when trading gaps. Big, powerful stepper. His compact style of pass-rushing fits the interior better than the edge. Locking out blockers was coached into him well. Can sometimes give up his chest with low, late punches. Pad level is decent, angles of pursuit look good. Shows flashes of pass-rushing brilliance. Eyes can sometimes get lost in the backfield. Would benefit from more active hands when rushing the passer.

Multiple coaches have met with Lucas over the past week. In addition to Kelly, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher have all had in-home visits with the highly-coveted interior lineman.

With the loss of defensive line coach Johnny Nansen to Arizona, it seems as if Kelly has taken on the responsibility to recruit defensive talent on his own for the time being.

If UCLA was able to secure Lucas’ commitment, he would be their only defensive line commit this cycle and immediately jump incoming freshman tight end Jack Pedersen as the Bruins’ top-ranked recruit in the 2022 class.

Lucas plans to announce his commitment on Dec. 15, the first day of the early signing period. Time will tell if the highly-ranked defensive recruit picks the blue and gold for his future, or if he travels east to start his college career elsewhere.

