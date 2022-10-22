ESPN ‘College GameDay’ Crew Makes Its UCLA-Oregon Predictions

The biggest college football predictions of the week are officially in.

ESPN's "College GameDay" crew made its picks for all the top games around the country Saturday, including No. 9 UCLA football's (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) showdown with No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) in Eugene. As the host site for the show, the experts saved those predictions for last, riling up the crowd that had been camping out since long before sunrise.

Desmond Howard picked Oregon, Pat McAfee picked Oregon, Kirk Herbstreit picked UCLA and Lee Corso picked Oregon, donning the Duck headgear to close out the show.

New York Liberty guard and former Oregon women's basketball superstar Sabrina Ionescu was the guest predictor, and she picked her alma mater to come out on top.

Former Georgia linebacker David Pollack and research producer Chris Fallica were not part of the final panel, but Pollack picked the Bruins and Fallica picked the Ducks. Pollack doubled down by making UCLA his SuperDog prediction later in the show, picking the blue and gold to win outright despite being a 6.5-point underdog.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Oregon a 71.5% chance to win Saturday. In ESPN's fan vote, 65% of participants picked the Ducks.

As for what the crew's predictions have meant for far this year, Corso is currently a perfect 6-0 on headgear picks in 2022, bringing his winning streak to 10 games dating back to last season.

Corso has made eight headgear picks for games involving UCLA, and he is 4-4 with those predictions. Oregon has been much more of a mainstay on “GameDay,” meaning Corso has had to pick 20 of their games with his signature headgear over the past 25 years. Corso is 13-7 when the Ducks are an option, but Oregon has lost the last three times the longtime ESPN host picked them to win.

In 2021, Corso and guest predictor Bill Walton both picked UCLA when the crew came to Westwood, but Oregon wound up winning that game.

Kickoff for the Bruins' game against the Ducks is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. on FOX.

Check out All Bruins' predictions for UCLA-Oregon, plus a bonus pick from Ducks Digest publisher Max Torres.

