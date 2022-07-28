Every Former UCLA Football Player on a 2022 NFL Training Camp Roster
NFL training camp has begun, and players across the country are beginning to suit up and get ready for the 2022 season.
And as there are every year, there are a good number of UCLA football alumni scattered across the league – 35, to be exact. From veterans like New England Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater to young guns like Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich, the Bruins' roots run deep in the pros.
UCLA is tied for the 18th-most active NFL players among all college programs, trailing only the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Michigan and Ohio State. The only Pac-12 school to produce more pro talent is Washington, while Oregon and USC are also tied for 18th.
There are several prominent former Bruins who are still free agents, such as linebacker Anthony Barr and kicker Kai Forbath. As for those who are currently under contract, fighting for a spot on their teams' 53-man rosters, they are as follows:
Arizona Cardinals
DE Matt Dickerson
Baltimore Ravens
QB Brett Hundley
Buffalo Bills
OT Alec Anderson
OT Elit Ankou
Carolina Panthers
DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
Cleveland Browns
RB/WR Demetric Felton
DB Nate Meadors
QB Josh Rosen
Dallas Cowboys
DT Osa Odighizuwa
Denver Broncos
TE Greg Dulcich
Green Bay Packers
LB Krys Barnes
DT Kenny Clark
TE Marcedes Lewis
OL Sean Rhyan
Houston Texans
K Ka'imi Fairbairn
CB Fabian Moreau
C Scott Quessenberry
Indianapolis Colts
ST Ethan Fernea
Los Angeles Chargers
RB Joshua Kelley
DT Otito Ogbonnia
Los Angeles Rams
S Quentin Lake
Las Vegas Raiders
LB Jayon Brown
RB Brittain Brown
C Andre James
OT Kolton Miller
LB Kenny Young
Minnesota Vikings
LB Eric Kendricks
New England Patriots
TE Devin Asiasi
ST Matthew Slater
New York Giants
CB Darnay Holmes
New York Jets
OT Conor McDermott
Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Myles Jack
San Francisco 49ers
OL Jake Brendel
DB Qwuantrezz Knight
Tennessee Titans
WR Kyle Philips
NFL teams are required to cut their rosters down from 90 to 85 on Aug. 16, then against to 80 on Aug. 23. By Aug. 30, all teams must cut down to 53.
