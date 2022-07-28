Skip to main content

Every Former UCLA Football Player on a 2022 NFL Training Camp Roster

Marcedes Lewis and Matthew Slater are the most experienced Bruins in the league, while several rookies have joined their ranks this offseason.
NFL training camp has begun, and players across the country are beginning to suit up and get ready for the 2022 season.

And as there are every year, there are a good number of UCLA football alumni scattered across the league – 35, to be exact. From veterans like New England Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater to young guns like Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich, the Bruins' roots run deep in the pros.

UCLA is tied for the 18th-most active NFL players among all college programs, trailing only the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Michigan and Ohio State. The only Pac-12 school to produce more pro talent is Washington, while Oregon and USC are also tied for 18th.

There are several prominent former Bruins who are still free agents, such as linebacker Anthony Barr and kicker Kai Forbath. As for those who are currently under contract, fighting for a spot on their teams' 53-man rosters, they are as follows:

Arizona Cardinals

DE Matt Dickerson

Baltimore Ravens

QB Brett Hundley

Buffalo Bills

OT Alec Anderson
OT Elit Ankou

Carolina Panthers

DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

Cleveland Browns

RB/WR Demetric Felton
DB Nate Meadors
QB Josh Rosen

Dallas Cowboys

DT Osa Odighizuwa

Denver Broncos

TE Greg Dulcich

Green Bay Packers

LB Krys Barnes
DT Kenny Clark
TE Marcedes Lewis
OL Sean Rhyan

Houston Texans

K Ka'imi Fairbairn
CB Fabian Moreau
C Scott Quessenberry

Indianapolis Colts

ST Ethan Fernea

Los Angeles Chargers

RB Joshua Kelley
DT Otito Ogbonnia

Los Angeles Rams

S Quentin Lake

Las Vegas Raiders

LB Jayon Brown
RB Brittain Brown
C Andre James
OT Kolton Miller
LB Kenny Young

Minnesota Vikings

LB Eric Kendricks

New England Patriots

TE Devin Asiasi
ST Matthew Slater

New York Giants

CB Darnay Holmes

New York Jets

OT Conor McDermott

Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Myles Jack

San Francisco 49ers

OL Jake Brendel
DB Qwuantrezz Knight

Tennessee Titans

WR Kyle Philips

NFL teams are required to cut their rosters down from 90 to 85 on Aug. 16, then against to 80 on Aug. 23. By Aug. 30, all teams must cut down to 53.

