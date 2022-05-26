Skip to main content

Former UCLA Quarterback Brett Hundley Signs With Baltimore Ravens for OTAs

With Lamar Jackson absent, coach John Harbaugh is turning to another veteran mobile quarterback to eat up some reps in practice.

Brett Hundley is on the move yet again.

The former UCLA football quarterback signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday to join the franchise for organized team activities. The Ravens were down to two active quarterbacks, with former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson absent from the voluntary workouts having not signed a long-term extension.

Tyler Huntley, entering his third season out of Utah, and Anthony Brown, an undrafted rookie from Oregon, are the other signal-callers Hundley will be joining in Baltimore for OTAs.

The Ravens mark Hundley's fourth team in the last five seasons, and his fifth since leaving Westwood seven years ago. Hundley was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, and he backed up Aaron Rodgers for three seasons.

In 2018, Hundley was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Hundley backed up Russell Wilson for that lone season, then he signed with the Arizona Cardinals and backed up Kyler Murray for two years.

Hundley was on and off the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad in 2021, with Carson Wentz serving as the starter and Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger coming off the bench behind him.

Now heading to Baltimore, Hundley will once again be behind a Pro Bowl quarterback in Jackson, should he remain on the payroll when the former Heisman Trophy winner returns to the field.

Over the course of his seven-year NFL career, Hundley only got significant playing time in one season. Hundley played in 11 games and started nine with Rodgers missing time in 2017, throwing for 1,836 yards and nine touchdowns with 12 interceptions on 60.8% completion while picking up another 270 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Outside of that year, Hundley has only attempted 21 passes, and he has not appeared in a regular season game since 2019.

At UCLA, Hundley was the starter from day one, standing atop the depth chart right as the Bruins kicked off their 2012 campaign.

Hundley didn't miss a game across his three seasons in Westwood, and he went 29-11 as the No. 1 quarterback under coach Jim Mora. Hundley threw for 9,966 yards and 75 touchdowns and rushed for 1,747 yards and 30 touchdowns, finishing his career second all-time in passing and first in total touchdowns in program history.

Football

