UCLA Football: Gabriel Murphy Held Private Pre-Draft Meetings With Multiple AFC Teams
Former star UCLA Bruins defensive end Gabriel Murphy is looking to land on an NFL squad in the draft this week.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reveals that the 6'2", 247-pound edge has visited multiple AFC clubs ahead of the draft. Specifically, those teams are the Minnesota Vikings, the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts, the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots. Wilson notes that he held private meetings with the latter four teams.
Murphy recorded a 4.68 40-yard dash speed, a 39.5" vertical, and 25 bench reps.
Last season, he recorded 38 total tackles (22 solo, 16 assisted), two pass deflections, eight sacks and 16 tackles for loss last year, as one of the core defenders on an 8-5 Bruins club that shined on that side of the field last season. He could be an intriguing fit for a number of franchises at the next level.
UCLA boasted an elite defense under former defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn (now with the USC Trojans) last fall, though the team's inconsistencies on offense (Chip Kelly shuffled through a whopping three starting quarterbacks!). The Bruins are losing some key pieces on that side of the field next fall, chiefly Murphy and unanimous All-American Laiatu Latu.
Ikaika Malloe is the team's new defensive coordinator under new head coach DeShaun Foster. It will be fascinating to see how he approaches the 2024 group.