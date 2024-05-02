UCLA Football: Grayson Murphy Finds NFL Home After Going Undrafted
Former UCLA standout defensive lineman Grayson Murphy will join AFC contenders, the Miami Dolphins.
Murphy has signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, according to UCLA's official X account.
The redshirt junior played two seasons at UCLA and was spectacular in both. From 2022-23, Murphy collected 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three passes defended, and two forced fumbles.
Last season, he appeared in all 13 games and earned an honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors.
Murphy is one of 13 players the Dolphins added following the 2024 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 260 pounds. His chances of making the team seem dim, but if he can stand out and show his prowess similar to what he did at UCLA, we could see more of Murphy at the next level.