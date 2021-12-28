Holiday Bowl Between UCLA Football, NC State Canceled Due to COVID-19

The Bruins' season has officially come to a close.

UCLA football (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) was scheduled to face off against No. 18 NC State (9-3, 6-2 ACC) in the Holiday Bowl on Tuesday at 5 p.m., but just hours before kickoff, a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman stated the game had been canceled due to COVID-19 issues on the Bruins' side. UCLA Athletics confirmed the report not long after, and the Holiday Bowl has become the fifth bowl game to be called off this season.

“We are extremely grateful to the Holiday Bowl, students, fans, sponsors and the people of San Diego for their support this week," UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. "We are deeply disappointed for our young men in the football program that worked extremely hard for this opportunity. My heart goes out to them. The health and safety of our students will always be our North Star.”

According to Feldman, the Bruins' interior defensive line was down to just two players. Tyler Manoa and Jay Toia had already been confirmed out as a result of COVID-19 testing, but apparently, additional players in that group and elsewhere on the team tested positive Tuesday, leading to the game being canceled.

Striker Qwuantrezz Knight also announced he would be held out of the game earlier in the week.

"We will test kids up until game time, so we don’t have any final numbers," coach Chip Kelly said during his press conference Monday. "What’s gone on is our unvaccinated kids obviously get tested earlier in the week, but anyone who has symptoms will be tested after they report symptoms."

With no postseason game on the slate, the Bruins are unable to push for their ninth win of the year, which would have been their most since 2014. Through his first four seasons in Westwood, Kelly will finish at 18-25.

Running back Brittain Brown, left guard Paul Grattan, cornerback Obi Eboh and several other veterans who are out of collegiate eligibility have officially played their final games for UCLA. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, tight end Greg Dulcich, receiver Kyle Philips and other upperclassmen who could declare for the 2022 NFL Draft may end up in that same position as well.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

