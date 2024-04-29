UCLA Women's Basketball: How Good Can Bruins Get Next Season After Sweet 16 Run?
The UCLA women's basketball team put together a successful season, making it to the Sweet Sixteen for the second consecutive year. While they didn't ultimately finish the job and win the championship, there was still a lot to be thankful for from the year.
The Bruins earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament but were bounced out by the LSU Tigers in the big dance. Now, heading into the offseason, the Bruins are looking to continue what they have started but this time, finish the job.
UCLA did lose guard Charisma Osborne to the WNBA, which will likely be felt around the team. Osborne had become one of the leaders for the Bruins but they can take what she taught them going forward.
The team still has Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts leading the way, as well as head coach Cori Close running the show. UCLA has the look of a team that will still be very impactful next year and we haven't finished the transfer portal yet.
UCLA also picked up former Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker. She will likely take on the role that Osborne played, giving the Bruins a new sense of life.
During her time with the Cougars, she put up averages of 16.6 points on .382/.305/.797 shooting splits, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocks a night. Leger-Walker has a chance to make a difference for the Bruins and her presence will likely be felt early on
The Bruins are a proud basketball program and they are always looking to push the envelope forward even more. If they can come together this offseason, they have a chance to do something special next season again.
