Jacksonville Jaguars Release Former UCLA Football Standout Myles Jack

One of the Bruins’ former all-around game-breakers will have to find a new home after being dropped by his team in the early days of the new league year.

After six years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the rebuilding franchise released its star linebacker and captain Myles Jack on Thursday afternoon. Drafted by the AFC South squad in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the UCLA football alumnus started 82 of the 88 games over his six seasons with the Jaguars.

By parting ways with Jack, Jacksonville will save $8.35 million in cap space and allow new head coach Doug Pederson to rebuild the Jaguars’ defense with his own personnel.

Jack led the Jaguars in tackles in the 2021 campaign, the first time he did so in his six-year tenure there after ranking second three times. Piling up 108 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and two pressures, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker became a leader on the front line and a major part of his team’s defensive structure.

Over the six seasons Jack has played so far, he has accumulated 513 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries – as well as having two defensive touchdowns from his seven takeaways.

Most Bruins fans will remember the now-free agent for his dynamic collegiate career in blue and gold.

During his freshman year in Westwood, Jack played both linebacker and running back often, earning Pac-12 Offensive and Defensive Freshman of the Year honors, and he became a fan-favorite at the Rose Bowl due to those two-way abilities.

Continuing to be a versatile option for coach Jim Mora’s offensive and defensive schemes, Jack resumed his high-profile approach in 2014, earning All Pac-12 Second Team honors for the second straight year. But in 2015, Jack suffered a torn meniscus three games in and dropped out of the season to focus on NFL Draft preparation.

Jack had 178 total tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his three collegiate seasons as a linebacker. As a running back, Jack had 387 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 68 carries.

Current UCLA football kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira is Barr’s half-brother, as the pair share a mother.

There should be ample opportunities for Jack on other NFL teams. Local franchises such as the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams could reach out to the former Bruin looking to contend in the upcoming 2022 season.

