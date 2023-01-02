Local Class of 2024 WR Ryan Pellum Lists UCLA Football in Top 10

One of the top recruits in Southern California is keeping the Bruins in the picture as he narrows his focus.

Class of 2024 wide receiver Ryan Pellum trimmed his list of options to 10 semifinalists on Saturday, and UCLA football made the cut. The Bruins will have to go up against Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas in their pursuit of the Long Beach, California, native.

Pellum was previously fielding additional offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, Cal, Cal Poly, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Fresno State, Kansas, Marshall, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Pitt, Purdue, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State.

UCLA sent its offer to Pellum on April 19, when he already had 51 offers in his back pocket. Ole Miss and Oklahoma were the only schools to offer Pellum after the Bruins.

Pellum is the nephew of former UCLA inside linebackers coach Don Pellum, who retired in February. The wideout stopped by Westwood during spring camp in 2022, but he has also taken unofficial visits to Texas, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and several other of his semifinalists.

As a sophomore at Millikan High School (CA), Pellum went for 721 and 10 touchdowns on 42 catches, plus 35 yards and touchdown on the ground. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver took his game to the next level as a junior, racking up 1,028 and 10 touchdowns on 52 catches, in addition to 51 yards and two touchdowns as a ball-carrier.

After winning Moore League Player of the Year in 2021, Pellum earned a spot on the all-league first team for the second season in a row this fall. Pellum has also committed to participating in the 2024 Under Armour All-American game.

The wideout spent some time as a defensive back and kick returner in 2022 as well, recording 27 tackles, four pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Pellum is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3. In the 247Sports Composite, Pellum is the No. 4 player in California, the No. 6 receiver in the country and the No. 48 overall prospect in his class.

Among California wideouts, Pellum ranks No. 1.

In an interview with 247Sports, Pellum said he aims to verbally commit somewhere before the start of his senior season. Pellum also mentioned five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who signed with the Bruins in December, as a potential draw for the blue and gold.

UCLA does not have any commits for its 2024 recruiting class, at receiver or elsewhere.

The 2023 recruiting class featured several top receivers, namely four-stars Jeremiah McClure and Grant Gray. The former is the No. 6 wideout in the California, while the latter ranks No. 8.

With Jake Bobo and Kazmeir Allen leaving this offseason and Kam Brown and Josiah Norwood set to depart after 2023, UCLA's receiving corps are destined for a serious overhaul in the next 12 months. 2024 will also be the final year of eligibility for Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Logan Loya and Matt Sykes.

As a result, McClure, Gray and four-star class of 2022 signee Jadyn Marshall will have to step up and build a base for the position group in the not-so-distant future. Pellum could be a part of that makeover as well, if he winds up picking the Bruins.

PHOTO COURTESY OF RYAN PELLUM/TWITTER