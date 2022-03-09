Local Safety Christian Pierce Picks Up UCLA Football Scholarship Offer

One of the top-rated ball hawks in Southern California has added the Bruins to his list of potential suitors.

UCLA football sent a scholarship offer to class of 2023 safety Christian Pierce on Tuesday, he announced on Twitter. Pierce, who is headed into his senior year at Rancho Cucamonga (CA), has been recruited by the Bruins since last September.

Pierce has already received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, San Jose State, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington and Washington State.

Nevada was the first on board with Pierce, offering him right as his junior year was getting underway last fall. Oregon State, Rice, USC, Michigan, San Diego State and Utah all offered within the next month, while Arizona and Washington offered right after his season came to a close.

The rest of Pierce's suitors have offered him since the start of the new year, and the Bruins are the 18th team to reach that stage in recruiting the defensive back.

Pierce took a major leap at Rancho Cucamonga as a junior, even if the Cougars finished .500.

As one of the team captains, Pierce racked up 103 tackles, nine interceptions, five pass deflections, 1.0 sack and a fumble recovery. Pierce proved capable in run and pass defense, utilizing his quickness at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds to make plays all over the field.

Pierce is rated as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. The 247Sports Composite has Pierce ranked as the No. 35 recruit in California, the No. 45 safety in the country and the No. 545 player in his class overall.

Only one other safety in California is ranked above Pierce – St. John Bosco's RJ Jones – and he already committed to Cal in February, making Pierce the top in-state safety on the market.

UCLA lost safety Quentin Lake to the NFL Draft earlier this offseason, as well as DJ Warnell and Josh Moore to the NCAA transfer portal. The Bruins still have Stephan Blaylock holding down one of the starting spots, but he is entering his final year of eligibility in Westwood, as are Elisha Guidry and Kenny Churchwell III.

By the time the 2023 season rolls around, the only scholarship safeties projected to be on the roster are incoming freshmen Kamari Ramsey and Clint Stephens.

With two true sophomores – or potentially redshirt freshmen – at the top of the depth chart with no backups behind them, UCLA will be sure to scour the recruiting and transfer market for impact additions at safety.

Pierce is the only safety defensive backs coach Brian Norwood has extended an offer to so far in the class of 2023, but with the holes coming up at the position, he surely won't be the last.

UCLA does not have a single commit, at safety or elsewhere, in its 2023 recruiting class.

