UCLA Bruins: Local Tight End Transfer Committing To Bruins
DeShaun Foster's revamped UCLA Bruins are adding a new piece of the puzzle to their roster, as their transfer portal window nears a closure.
Rancho Cucamonga native Bryce Pierre, a graduate student tight end, has committed to transferring to the Bruins. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder made the announcement via his own X account:
He began his collegiate career at Mt. San Antonio College in 2019. He notched 20 receptions across 127 yards while there, before transferring to Liberty University, where he played from 2020-21. He redshirted that second season, then transferred to Arizona State University in 2022. Last year, Pierre caught 17 passes for a total of 139 yards.
Pierre has one remaining season of collegiate eligibility. At present, Pierre did not make the cut in 247Sports' Transfer Portal rankings.
David Woods of Bruin Report Online supplies his breakdown of Pierre's abilities in a fresh piece.
"[He's] a decent pass catcher who has added considerably weight and strength since high school, when he weighed a little over 200 pounds," Pierson writes. "For UCLA, landing Pierre is a very solid get, as the Bruins very much needed another scholarship tight end after Hudson Habermehl went down with an ACL tear this spring."
