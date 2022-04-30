Los Angeles Rams Select UCLA Safety Quentin Lake in 6th Round of NFL Draft

Another member of the Lake family is turning pro, and he doesn’t have to go very far to do it.

The Los Angeles Rams selected UCLA football safety Quentin Lake with the No. 211 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. Lake is the fifth Bruin to come off the board, following in the footsteps of Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich, Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kyle Philips.

Ogbonnia and Lake will both call SoFi Stadium home, despite being on different teams, located just a few miles down the I-405 from Westwood.

Lake is the first UCLA safety to get picked since 2011, when Rahim Moore went to the Broncos in the second round. He is the second member of his immediate family to get drafted, with his father Carnell going to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 1989 NFL Draft before making five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams.

The first time the younger Lake put his pro potential on display was his redshirt freshman season back in 2018, when he racked up 67 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions. Injuries hampered Lake in 2019, then COVID-19 protocols cost him some games in an otherwise productive 2020 with 33 tackles and five passes defended in just five appearances.

Lake got back on the field for 11 games in 2021, earning All-Pac-12 Second Team honors after recording 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, nine passes defended and three interceptions. Lake spun that redshirt season campaign into an appearance at the East-West Shrine Bowl, which he used to help him cement himself on teams' draft boards the same way his father did at the same showcase back in 1989.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound defensive back ran his 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds and did 13 reps on the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine in March.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Rams are currently three-deep at both safety positions, but have had late-round picks ascend through the depth chart in recent seasons. Just last year, sixth-round pick safety Jordan Fuller led Los Angeles with 113 tackles before suffering a season-ending ankle injury that kept him out of the playoffs.

Lake was the 16th safety to hear his name called in Las Vegas this weekend but the first out of the Pac-12.

Safety Qwuantrezz Knight, running back Brittain Brown and offensive tackle Alec Anderson are the highest UCLA products remaining on the board, with several others left in the pool as well.

