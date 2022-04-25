NFL Draft Preview 2022: UCLA Football Tight End Greg Dulcich

The NFL Draft is taking place in Las Vegas this weekend, and a handful of Bruins are set to hear their names called.

While there aren't any projected first round picks coming out of UCLA football this year, there are 14 players waiting in the pool. The Bruins have had six players picked in the past three NFL Drafts combined, and they could have that many fly off the board in 2022 alone.

All Bruins is breaking down scouting reports, stats and predictions for the biggest names who could go the highest, starting with tight end Greg Dulcich.

Stats

2018: 3 GP, 1 reception, 6 yards

2019: 11 GP, 8 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD

2020: 7 GP, 26 receptions, 561 yards, 5 TD (All-Pac-12 Second Team)

2021: 12 GP, 42 receptions, 725 yards, 5 TD (All-Pac-12 First Team, John Mackey Award Semifinalist)

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 243 pounds

Arms: 33 3/8 inches

Hands: 9 7/8 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.69 seconds

Bench Press: 16 reps

Vertical Jump: 34 inches

Broad Jump: 122 inches

3-Cone Drill: 7.05 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.37 seconds

What The Experts Are Saying

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Overall, Dulcich needs continued maturation as a blocker, but he is explosive as a pass-catcher with a good-sized catch radius and separation burst before and after the catch. He projects best as an “F” tight end in the NFL with mismatch value."

Lance Zierlien, NFL.com: "Move tight end with some vertical talent who can't be expected to add much as an in-line blocker. Dulcich is a long-legged, duck-footed runner who is faster than he looks, averaging 17.6 yards per catch for his career. He can improve as a route-runner but might have three-level potential as a pass-catcher. He's urgent and determined, adding extra yardage after the catch. He has a decent catch radius and tracks it well, but lacks desired body control for tougher catch adjustments down the field."

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: "Dulcich is a smooth and athletic weapon in the passing game, as you might expect from a converted wide receiver. He has an extra gear to stretch the seam and pull away from defenders with his run-after-catch and tackle-breaking ability as well. Over the past two years, Dulcich has combined for 68 catches for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns and averaged 18.3 yards per reception. It wouldn’t surprise me if Dulcich ended up as the first tight end off the board next month."

Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network: "He’s more of a move tight end but has the frame to get stronger and develop into a blocker. Dulcich comes with tremendous upside, has starting potential, and could be a special player at the position two years down the road."

Drew Crabtree, Last Word on Sports: "In a class of athletic tight ends, Dulcich will certainly find a home and carve out a solid NFL career as a receiving threat. During his career, Dulcich continued to improve yearly, finally ending as a legitimate prospect. To start, Dulcich will be utilized as a pass-catching threat until he can develop his run-blocking abilities. Dulcich projects as a solid to plus starter at the next level. As a rookie, Dulcich will likely be part of 12 personnel packages to pair with a more complete tight end to disguise their intentions. If he’s in and the offense is in 11 personnel, it’s a sure tell."

Rankings

The Athletic: TE 2, No. 80 overall

Sports Illustrated: TE 2, No. 90 overall

CBS Sports: TE 4, No. 106 overall

Sporting News: TE 6, No. 88 overall

Prediction

Dulcich is the exactly the kind of explosive, receiving-first tight end that the NFL is all-in on right now. While he doesn't boast the straight-line speed or unbelievable athleticism as other prospects, his tape and in-game production show that he can get into space and convert on big opportunities. Whether it was his 75-yard touchdown against LSU or his over-the-shoulder 30-yard score against Cal, Dulcich has proved he can make plays no matter the situation, coverage or competition, even if his blocking isn't top-tier.

After showing out at the Reese's Senior Bowl and settling into the conversation at the NFL Scouting Combine, Dulcich asserted himself as a true top-five tight end in the draft class. Many teams will have him as the top tight end on their board, so where he goes will depend a lot on need and fit once the late second round arrives.

The Denver Broncos dealt Noah Fant away in the massive package that helped them reel in Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, robbing them of the tight end they picked in the first round of the 2019 draft. Denver still boasts a late second and two third-rounders, though, and Dulcich is a prime candidate for them to select with the first of those third-round picks.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, without Rob Gronkowski's future up in the air, could be in the market to add a tight end, and the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns have seemingly had serious interest in Dulcich. The Broncos' fit seems like the cleanest, though, and the walk-on receiver-turned-premiere tight end prospect could be sticking in the West.

Greg Dulcich: Denver Broncos, No. 75 overall (Round 3)

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated