Notre Dame Decommit WR CJ Williams Names UCLA, USC as Finalists

An elite Southern California product has the Bruins matched up against the Trojans as they vie to become his future destination.

Following coach Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame to LSU, the Fighting Irish-pledged class of 2022 wide receiver CJ Williams reopened his recruitment on Dec. 13. Three days later, it officially became a crosstown battle for Williams’ commitment between UCLA football and USC, with the Mater Dei High School (CA) athlete placing only the Los Angeles rivals in his final two schools.

Bruin and Trojan fans will have to wait till Jan. 8 at NBC's All-American Game to find out where Williams will start his collegiate career.

SI All American’s SI99 for 2022 has Williams as the No. 88 overall player and the No. 9 wide receiver in his recruiting class. According to the 247Sports Composite, Rivals and ESPN, Williams is a four-star prospect. Rivals has the Santa Ana native as the No. 46 player in the country, compared to the lowest of the outlets with ESPN having Williams as the No. 144 overall prospect.

When Williams was committed to Notre Dame, Brian Driskell from Irish Breakdown gave a scouting report on what the 6-foot-2 wideout could bring to a college program.

“Williams is already a high-quality route runner, possessing an advanced understanding of leverage, body manipulation and working free out of his top ends. Williams uses this advanced feel to be impactful against the zone and he uses his route technique, strength and ball skills to work free against man coverage. His strength and long arms combine with his top-notch body control to allow Williams to make plays without separation, and it projects to be a weapon at the next level.”

Williams took an official visit to Westwood on Dec. 3 alongside four members of the Bruins’ current 2022 recruiting class.

Speaking with 247Sports, Williams talked about what UCLA could bring if he were to choose coach Chip Kelly and his program.

“With UCLA, I’ve always had a great relationship with Jerry Neuheisel and I like Chip Kelly a lot too,” Williams said. “Jerry was the first coach I met when I was just an 8th grader and he’s someone I’m very comfortable with. Chip Kelly is a great offensive mind and I enjoy talking with him as well and I’m giving a look for sure.”

After quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Jake Bobo entered through the portal earlier this week, the Bruins have already built some momentum in adding to their offense next year with veteran players. Of the incoming freshmen who signed when the early signing period opened on Wednesday, quarterback Justyn Martin, receiver Jadyn Marshall, running back Tomarion Harden and receiver Braden Pegan could become key parts of the offense in the future, in addition to tight ends Jack Pederson and Carsen Ryan.

There are three weeks until Williams reveals his commitment and there is still a lot of time for things to change before he announces on Jan. 8.

