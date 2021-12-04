Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    Pac-12 Bowl Predictions 2021

    The Conference of Champions produced six bowl-eligible teams this season, and none will be in the College Football Playoff.
    Author:

    The Bruins aren't the only team in the conference going bowling this winter.

    The Pac-12 has produced six team that reached the six-win mark this season, including Utah, Oregon, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington State and Oregon State. The Utes wound up beating the Ducks in the conference title game 38-10 Friday night, two weeks after beating them 38-7.

    Those two losses knocked Oregon out of College Football Playoff contention and locked Utah into the Rose Bowl in their place. The other five teams in the conference now must wait to see where they'll be playing this winter, with bowl decisions being announced Sunday morning.

    These are All Bruins' picks for who ends up where and who they'll play against.

    Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio State
    Pasadena, CA
    Jan. 1, 2 p.m.

    The Utes finished the season 10-3, winning the Pac-12 championship in the process. The Buckeyes were in the running for a spot in the College Football Playoffs until losing to Michigan to end the regular season, ending the year 10-2.

    Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma State
    San Antonio, TX
    Dec. 29, 6:15 p.m.

    The Ducks, having lost in the Pac-12 title game, dropped to 10-3 on the season after holding a top-four ranking in the country for most of this fall. The Cowboys also had a chance to make the playoffs had they beaten Baylor in the Big 12 championship on Saturday, but they lost that game 21-16.

    Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Michigan State
    Las Vegas, NV
    Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.

    Read More

    The Sun Devils finished the regular season 8-4, and were in and out fo the rankings until losing to Utah in mid-October. The Spartans were a playoff contender after beating Michigan a few weeks back, but their chances at an undefeated season were slashed when they went 2-2 in November to finish 10-2. 

    Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. Miami (FL)
    San Diego, CA
    Dec. 28, 2 p.m.

    The Bruins reached their highest regular season win total in six years by going 8-4, beating eight teams who finished .500 or worse and losing to four teams who posted winning records. The Hurricanes went 7-5 but are on the verge of potentially firing coach Manny Diaz, which would add another wrinkle to this possible rematch of a 1998 classic.

    Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. North Carolina
    El Paso, TX
    Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m.

    The Cougars fired coach Nick Rolovich midseason, only to win six of their last seven Pac-12 contests and finish the year at 7-5. The Tar Heels had an opposite end to their regular season, going 3-4 in the second half of the year to finish at 6-6 and narrowly squeeze into bowl eligibility thanks to a late-season win over Wofford.

    Los Angeles Bowl: Oregon State vs. San Diego State
    Los Angeles, CA
    Dec. 18, 4:30 a.m.

    The Beavers started 5-2, and even upset Utah in October, but then sputtered out and lost to Oregon in the game formerly known as the Civil War to end at 7-5. The Aztecs are favored to beat Utah State in the Mountain West championship on Saturday, and then winner of that game will make the trip to LA for the inaugural playing of this bowl.

    Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

    USATSI_17286437
    Football

    Pac-12 Bowl Predictions 2021

    59 seconds ago
    Image
    Olympic Sports

    UCLA Women's Volleyball Sweeps Fairfield in Three Tight Sets to Open NCAA Tournament

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_13866236
    Men's Basketball

    UCLA Men's Basketball's Matchup With Washington Called Off Due to COVID-19

    21 hours ago
    Justin_Frye
    Football

    Developing: UCLA Offensive Coordinator Justin Frye Connected to Fresno State, Indiana Openings

    Dec 3, 2021
    Cromwell_Dry_20211105_WSOC_JRAX4I0493
    Olympic Sports

    Coach Amanda Cromwell Officially Parts Ways with UCLA Women's Soccer

    Dec 3, 2021
    image_6487327
    Olympic Sports

    UCLA Men's Water Polo Bests Princeton, Advances to NCAA Semifinals Against Cal

    Dec 2, 2021
    USATSI_15444387
    Men's Basketball

    Report: UCLA's Game Against Washington in Jeopardy Due to Huskies' COVID-19 Issues

    Dec 2, 2021
    USATSI_17205301
    Football

    Pac-12 Football Predictions: Conference Championship Week

    Dec 2, 2021