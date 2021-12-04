Pac-12 Bowl Predictions 2021

The Bruins aren't the only team in the conference going bowling this winter.

The Pac-12 has produced six team that reached the six-win mark this season, including Utah, Oregon, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington State and Oregon State. The Utes wound up beating the Ducks in the conference title game 38-10 Friday night, two weeks after beating them 38-7.

Those two losses knocked Oregon out of College Football Playoff contention and locked Utah into the Rose Bowl in their place. The other five teams in the conference now must wait to see where they'll be playing this winter, with bowl decisions being announced Sunday morning.

These are All Bruins' picks for who ends up where and who they'll play against.

Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio State

Pasadena, CA

Jan. 1, 2 p.m.

The Utes finished the season 10-3, winning the Pac-12 championship in the process. The Buckeyes were in the running for a spot in the College Football Playoffs until losing to Michigan to end the regular season, ending the year 10-2.

Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

San Antonio, TX

Dec. 29, 6:15 p.m.

The Ducks, having lost in the Pac-12 title game, dropped to 10-3 on the season after holding a top-four ranking in the country for most of this fall. The Cowboys also had a chance to make the playoffs had they beaten Baylor in the Big 12 championship on Saturday, but they lost that game 21-16.

Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Michigan State

Las Vegas, NV

Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Sun Devils finished the regular season 8-4, and were in and out fo the rankings until losing to Utah in mid-October. The Spartans were a playoff contender after beating Michigan a few weeks back, but their chances at an undefeated season were slashed when they went 2-2 in November to finish 10-2.

Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. Miami (FL)

San Diego, CA

Dec. 28, 2 p.m.

The Bruins reached their highest regular season win total in six years by going 8-4, beating eight teams who finished .500 or worse and losing to four teams who posted winning records. The Hurricanes went 7-5 but are on the verge of potentially firing coach Manny Diaz, which would add another wrinkle to this possible rematch of a 1998 classic.

Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. North Carolina

El Paso, TX

Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m.

The Cougars fired coach Nick Rolovich midseason, only to win six of their last seven Pac-12 contests and finish the year at 7-5. The Tar Heels had an opposite end to their regular season, going 3-4 in the second half of the year to finish at 6-6 and narrowly squeeze into bowl eligibility thanks to a late-season win over Wofford.

Los Angeles Bowl: Oregon State vs. San Diego State

Los Angeles, CA

Dec. 18, 4:30 a.m.

The Beavers started 5-2, and even upset Utah in October, but then sputtered out and lost to Oregon in the game formerly known as the Civil War to end at 7-5. The Aztecs are favored to beat Utah State in the Mountain West championship on Saturday, and then winner of that game will make the trip to LA for the inaugural playing of this bowl.

