Pac-12 Football Predictions: Conference Championship Week

In a normal year, there would only be one game to keep an eye on this weekend for Pac-12 fans.

But since this is no normal year, the Pac-12 Championship Game between No. 10 Oregon and No. 14 Utah on Friday will be followed up a postponed matchup between Cal and USC on Saturday, with neither team able to become bowl eligible. UCLA football (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) will be sitting and watching the action go down from the sidelines, as key losses to Arizona State and Utah robbed them of a shot to play for the conference title back in October.

The Bruins have very little vested interest in either matchup, since the Ducks and Utes will get better bowl placements than them regardless of the result in Las Vegas and their rival Trojans means very little with Lincoln Riley already set to come to town anyways.

Here are All Bruins' picks for each of the contests including a Pac-12 team in Week 14:

No. 10 Oregon (10-2, 7-2) vs. No. 14 Utah (9-3, 8-1)

Friday, 5 p.m. PT

Las Vegas, Nevada

Line: Utah, -2.5*

It was only two weeks ago when the Utes welcomed the Ducks to their home field and subsequently stomped them to the point where the Pac-12 had no shot of sending a team to the College Football Playoffs. Utah showed it was the far superior team that night, but it has to be said that their home-field advantage is statistically stronger than anyone else in the country – they've won 17 games in a row at Rice-Eccles Stadium when their fans are in the stands. Both of Oregon's losses came in true road games this year, so without a hostile environment hindering them and helping Utah, they likely stand a better chance than they did in the 38-7 loss on Nov. 20. But being better off than losing by 31 points doesn't mean the Ducks are going to win this time around, as teams that win the head-to-head in the regular season are 5-1 when they rematch in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Utah started slow but has been better than Oregon from top to bottom since the start of October, and they'll put that on display once again this weekend.

Straight Up: Utah

Against the Spread: Utah

Cal (4-7, 3-5) vs. USC (4-7, 3-5)

Saturday, 8 p.m. PT

Berkeley, California

Line: Cal, -4*

The meaningless game to end all meaningless games, stuffed in the graveyard slot long after all the notable games have wrapped up, is going to be entertaining just in how unentertaining it's going to be. Neither team is going to a bowl. Not only did neither team compete for a division title, but this game is actually taking place after the Pac-12 will have crowned its champion. The Golden Bears had a bit of momentum before getting torn apart 42-14 by UCLA last week, the same fate that the Trojans suffered the week prior, losing to the Bruins 62-33 at home. Both teams are at the point where they're just looking for a merciful end to their respective chaotic, annoying, disappointing seasons. USC may have a bit of extra juice in this one just because there is renewed interest with Riley getting hired over the weekend, but this game could not be further from general importance if it tried.

Straight Up: USC

Against the Spread: USC

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

