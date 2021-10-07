Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 6

Per usual, the Pac-12 is being dominated more by chaos and unpredictability than the conference powers themselves.

UCLA football (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) is now squarely in the middle of the pack in the Pac-12. Even the undisputed top team in the conference, Oregon, lost its first game of the season to Stanford, leaving things wide open heading into Week 6.

Arizona State is now in the driver's seat in the South having just beat UCLA, with Utah sitting half a game back as they return from their bye. In the North, Oregon State has taken hold of the top spot in the division. The Cardinal are a half-game back of the Beavers and the Ducks are half a game behind them.

The conference is as wide open as it's ever been, and there are any number of teams who could find themselves in the championship game come year's end.

Here are All Bruins' picks for each of the contests including a Pac-12 team in Week 6:

No. 22 Arizona State (-13)* vs. Stanford

Friday, 7:30 p.m. PT

Tempe, Arizona

The Sun Devils and Cardinal each pulled off the biggest wins of the week last Saturday, so it's only fitting that one of them will have their momentum halted less than seven days later. Arizona State is the more talented team on both sides of the ball, and they're playing at home. Just looking at how they each fared against UCLA, Arizona State has the better quarterback, running game and now probably receivers too with Stanford's Brycen Tremayne out for an extended period of time. The Sun Devils' defense limited the Bruins to 23 points, while the Cardinal could barely keep them under 40. Stanford did look much better a week later against Oregon, so they should cover the double-digit spread, but Arizona State will come away with the win and continue their undefeated start to conference play.

Pick: Arizona State

Washington State vs. Oregon State (-3.5)*

Saturday, 1 p.m. PT

Pullman, Washington

A win over a bad Cal team shouldn't change the narrative for Washington State, considering that stands as their only win over an FBS team this year. And the Cougars' home field advantage obviously doesn't mean much if they lost to USC in Pullman with the Trojans less than one week into interim coach Donte Williams' tenure. Oregon State, on the other hand, is the only undefeated team in the North and has the most efficient quarterback in the Pac-12 as well as a true workhorse running back in Chase Nolan and BJ Baylor. Expect their offense to make Washington State's defense regress to the mean after it allowed just six points to Cal, and the Beavers should feel good about improving to 3-0 against conference opponents.

Pick: Oregon State

USC (-3)* vs. Utah

Saturday, 5 p.m. PT

Los Angeles, California

The Trojans are the definition of a Jekyll and Hyde team. Not only have they not won or lost back-to-back games, but none of their contests have even ended with fewer than a 14-point gap. So with USC seemingly putting things back together against Colorado a week ago, the pattern would suggest it loses to Utah on Saturday. Outside of that though, the Utes are a generally well-coached team coming off a bye that has had their quarterback controversy solved for them. The Buffaloes are also the doormat of the Pac-12, so any win over them shouldn't hold much weight.

Pick: Utah

Arizona vs. UCLA (-16)*

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PT

Tempe, Arizona

Just because they're the biggest favorites of the weekend doesn't mean the Bruins are in the clear. On paper, they should be though. UCLA has beaten an SEC team, as well as the team that just beat a top-five Oregon squad, and boasts a winning record. Arizona, meanwhile, is winless. But the Wildcats gave the Ducks a run for their money and almost knocked off BYU in their opener, and they outgained their opponents in both of those games. UCLA is the favorite for a reason, having more talent at probably every position on the field in addition to an arguably better offensive scheme. The Bruins' defense could very easily hold them back though, so like the Oregon and BYU games, Arizona should compete for at least a good chunk of this game.

Pick: UCLA

*Odds via BetOnline

