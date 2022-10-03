Pac-12 Week 5 Awards: Dorian Thompson-Robinson Wins Offensive Player of the Week

After lifting his team to their biggest win of the year, the Bruins’ star signal-caller has picked up some well-earned hardware.

The Pac-12 announced its weekly honors Monday, and UCLA football (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson won the Offensive Player of the Week award following his performance in the win over Washington on Friday. Safety Stephan Blaylock was a nominee for Defensive Player of the Week, but he was unable to beat out Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III.

Thompson-Robinson recorded 315 passing yards and three passing touchdowns Friday, also adding 53 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The fifth-year starter was able to hold onto his Pac-12-best completion percentage after going 24-of-33 through the air against the Huskies, and he posted a passer rating of 182.9 against what was one of the best defenses and pass rushes in the country.

Touchdowns to receivers Jake Bobo and Kam Brown helped the Bruins build their halftime lead, and they surged ahead even more when Thompson-Robinson made some viral highlight plays with his legs.

Thompson-Robinson showed off his signature move by hurdling a Washington defender, much like he did the last time he won Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week in a November 2021 win over crosstown rival USC. The dual-threat passer also made a juke move at the goal line, causing two diving defenders to collide with each other as he pranced through the end zone.

With the 2022 season nearly at its midpoint, Thompson-Robinson is well within striking distance of several UCLA all-time career records, including passing touchdowns, total touchdowns and total yards.

Thompson-Robinson has passed for 1,211 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception on 74.3% completion and a 171.4 passer rating through five games this season. He has also rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns on 7.2 yards per carry.

Now boasting three Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors in his career, Thompson-Robinson is one of the featured members of the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Watch List. In each of the past two seasons, Thompson-Robinson was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team by year’s end.

This marks the third time UCLA has had a player win an individual weekly honor this season. Kicker/punter Nicholas Barr-Mira took home Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week following the 32-31 win over South Alabama on Sept. 17, while defensive end Laiatu Latu won Pac-13 Defensive Player of the Week for his three-sack outing against Colorado on Sept. 24.

