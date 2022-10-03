'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Trounce Washington, Set Up Massive Utah Game

Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down UCLA football's Friday night victory over Washington at the Rose Bowl, sharing their thoughts on the fan turnout, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's emotional performance and what it means for the Bruins' season moving forward. After sifting through takes on the offense's success and the chip on the team's shoulder, Sam and Travis made some early predictions for how Saturday's game against No. 11 Utah is going to pan out.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

