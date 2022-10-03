Skip to main content

'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Trounce Washington, Set Up Massive Utah Game

The Bruins stormed out to a big lead to start the fourth quarter and held on to beat the ranked Huskies and jump into the AP Top 25.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down UCLA football's Friday night victory over Washington at the Rose Bowl, sharing their thoughts on the fan turnout, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's emotional performance and what it means for the Bruins' season moving forward. After sifting through takes on the offense's success and the chip on the team's shoulder, Sam and Travis made some early predictions for how Saturday's game against No. 11 Utah is going to pan out.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

UCLA Bruins

FVomnl5WIAQAfrW
Football

Midwestern DB Jyaire Hill Picks Up Late Offer From UCLA Football

By Sam Connon
81D7739C-62A0-4D7E-B5AE-3636DFC4E274
Olympic Sports

Reilyn Turner Hat Trick Helps UCLA Women’s Soccer Beat Oregon State

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19147953
Football

Week 6 AP Poll: UCLA Football Breaks Into Top 25 After Upset Win

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19150172
Football

All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 5 vs. Washington

By Sam Connon
A18A96F5-10A3-4605-8CE7-FFD1B74BC854
Football

WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA Beating Washington in Primetime

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19151813
Football

UCLA vs. Washington College Football Week 5: Postgame Takeaways

By Sam Connon
72BC23C6-70D4-4CCB-91D9-7D3DD60291FD
Football

WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jake Bobo, Stephan Blaylock on UCLA-UW

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19150372
Football

UCLA Football Clings On For High-Scoring Upset Win Over Washington

By Sam Connon