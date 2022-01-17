'Bleav in UCLA': Chip Kelly, DTR Return, Men's Basketball Splits Oregon Games

Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down Chip Kelly, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet all coming back for 2022, defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro's departure and how UCLA men's basketball looked in their upset loss to Oregon and recovery win over Oregon State.

"Bleav in UCLA" is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

