'Bleav in UCLA': Chip Kelly, DTR Return, Men's Basketball Splits Oregon Games

A rush of breaking news dominated the UCLA football landscape last week, while the Bruins' hope for a No. 1 seed took an unexpected hit.

(Bleav Podcast Network)

Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down Chip Kelly, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet all coming back for 2022, defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro's departure and how UCLA men's basketball looked in their upset loss to Oregon and recovery win over Oregon State.

"Bleav in UCLA" is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

