Running Back Roderick Robinson II Puts UCLA Football in Top 9

The Bruins have inched closer to having a shot to secure the commitment of one of the top ball-carriers on the West Coast.

Just a month after offering class of 2023 running back Roderick Robinson II on Feb. 17, the San Diego native has included UCLA in his top nine semifinalists. The Lincoln High School (CA) product is also considering Arizona, Cal, Miami (FL), Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Stanford and USC.

Robinson also held offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Jackson State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Utah, Utah State and Washington State, but for the time being, those schools are out of the running for his commitment.

Alongside the announcement of the top nine, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound power back also revealed that he is visiting UCLA on March 31. Robinson also has visits already planned to USC and Stanford, as well as future visits to Miami, Tennessee and Texas A&M that have not been set yet.

Robinson is a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite and Rivals. Rivals has the prospect ranked higher, putting him at No. 21 in California and No. 22 among running backs, while the 247Sports Composite has him at No. 25 in-state and No. 24 at his position.

Both sites have Robinson ranked as the top running back in California.

Robinson burst onto the scene for the Lincoln Hornets in 2021, rushing for 1,273 yards and 17 touchdowns on 185 carries across 11 games. His stature has made him primarily a power back, but he also recorded 52 receiving yards on six catches during the high school campaign.

If the junior were to select the Bruins for his future, he would be the first commit for the class of 2023. Robinson is one of three running backs the Bruins have offered, with coach Chip Kelly and the coaching staff also having interest in Jayden Limar and Tybo Rogers.

Running back Tomarion Harden is being added to the fold for the 2022 season, joining the likes of Keegan Jones, Christian Grubb, Deshun Murrell and Zach Charbonnet — the latter opting to return to Westwood instead of entering the 2022 NFL Draft. Charbonnet will presumably be gone by 2023, leaving the bulk of the carries up for grabs looking one year down the road.

There are still a few months to go until Robinson commits to a team. The powerful recruit had previously listed Aug. 18 as his commitment date.

