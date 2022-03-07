Safety Quentin Lake Wraps Up UCLA Football's Week at NFL Combine

It was the longest-tenured Bruin in the draft who helped close out the combine for both the blue and gold and every other prospect in attendance.

UCLA football safety Quentin Lake wrapped things up in Indianapolis alongside the rest of the defensive backs at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday. Lake was the fifth Bruin to take the field over the course of the past week, with tight end Greg Dulcich and wide receiver Kyle Philips doing so Thursday, offensive lineman Sean Rhyan getting his shot Friday and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia participating Saturday afternoon.

To start off the day, Lake was one of several defensive backs who reportedly did not get to take part in any interviews after getting held up at medical checks for over an hour.

Lake pulled up slightly short on his first 40-yard dash attempt, earning a 4.64-second unofficial time as a result. Lake's second attempt, if he took one, was not shown on the NFL Network broadcast, and he wound up with a 4.59-second official time.

That put Lake tied for dead last among the 15 safeties who participated in the event.

Lake, who came in at 6-foot-1 and 2-1 pounds with 31 1/4-inch arms and 9 1/8-inch hands, did not take part in any other timed or measured events. He would return to the field for the positional drills, though.

After impressive coaches and scouts at the East-West Shrine Bowl a month ago to the points where he worked his way up to a combine invite, Lake had to take several re-tries during the drills in Indianapolis after starting in the wrong direction. Lake eventually got settled in though, demonstrating his high IQ, strength and quickness through the coverage and footwork drills.

Lake currently ranks as the No. 18 safety available in the draft according to Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible, earning a priority free agent projection.

Across his five years at UCLA, Lake recorded 179 tackles, 15 pass breakups, six interceptions, four tackles for loss and a blocked kick. Lake made the All-Pac-12 Second Team in 2021 after leading the Bruins with six pass breakups and three interceptions.

UCLA will host its annual pro day at Wasserman Football Center on March 15. The program has yet to announce an official list of participants for the event.

The NFL Draft will start April 28, with the second and third rounds taking place April 29 and the fourth through seventh rounds wrapping up April 30.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated