UCLA Football: Starting Offensive Tackle Departing For Transfer Portal
The UCLA Bruins are facing a significant change as they lose their starting offensive tackle Bruno Fina, who has entered the transfer portal, potentially leaving a void in the team's offensive line.
Matt Zenitz of 247Sports announced the news via Twitter:
Fina was the starting left tackle for the Bruins in 2023.
In the 2023 season, Fina made 13 appearances as the program's starting left tackle. He was responsible for leading the Bruins' offense to lead the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game. Fina's time at UCLA was limited in his first three seasons in Westwood. He did not see much time during his true freshman season. He was also named the Pac-12 2021 Fall Academic Honor Roll as a redshirt freshman.
Fina is the 18th UCLA player to enter the transfer portal during or since the 2023 campaign. The Bruins have lost many talented players to the portal, and Fina is one of them.
According to On3's Transfer Portal Team rankings, the Bruins rank No. 61, as they added 11 players via the portal this offseason.