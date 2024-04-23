UCLA Football: Bruins Signing Mountain West Transfer Portal OL
The UCLA Bruins are bulking up their offensive line.
The Bruins are picking up major reinforcement in the offensive line, signing UNLV OL Alani Makihele via the transfer portal.
Makihele announced his decision via Instagram.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive guard from Anchorage, Alaska, spent the first four seasons of his career as a Runnin' Rebel. He was not ranked as a transfer prospect for 247Sports. However, as a high school prospect, he was a three-star recruit and the No. 133 offensive guard in his class of 2020.
Makihele visited the UCLA campus this past weekend and committed only a couple of days after the visit. He entered the transfer portal in late March.
Grabbing Makihele is a massive win for the program, which is looking to dominate the trenches under head coach DeShaun Foster. Although he is committed to the Bruins, he will visit the University of California as it was already a scheduled visit.
The Bruins landed a good one in the transfer portal.
