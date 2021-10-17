Top 2022 Quarterback Devin Brown Talks UCLA Visit, USC Commitment

The Bruins are still making a push for a long-time Trojan commit.

Class of 2022 quarterback Devin Brown, who made a verbal commitment to USC on Sept. 19, 2020, is still fielding offers and taking visits. Brown reeled in an offer from UCLA football on Sept. 15 of this year, two days after the Trojans fired coach Clay Helton.

Coach Chip Kelly and quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson are continuing to turn up the heat in their pursuit for Brown, according to the prospect's recent exclusive interview with SI All-American's John Garcia Jr.

Brown took a visit to UCLA on Oct. 2 for the game against Arizona State. The Bruins lost that one 42-23, but they apparently did enough overall to stay in the running for the quarterback out of Corner Canyon High School (UT).

"It was a good experience," Brown said. "The game was pretty fun. They didn't come out with the win, I think they were hoping for a little bit of a different outcome. Getting to meet coach Gunderson and coach Kelly, and have good conversations with them on what they think of me and how I fit in with the program, not only as a player but as a person – it was a really good time in Westwood."

SI All-American ranked the 6-foot-3 signal-caller as the No. 14 player at his position prior to the 2021 season. Brown is currently the No. 95 overall player and No. 8 quarterback in the 247Sports Composite, No. 48 and No. 4 on Rivals and No. 99 and No. 4 on ESPN.

Westwood isn't the only place Brown has gone this fall, as he made an official visit to Ole Miss as well.

And technically speaking, Brown is still committed to USC, so the UCLA staff has some ground to make up in building a relationship with the high school senior.

"I don't have the same relationship with the (UCLA) coaches yet," Brown said. "With coach (Graham) Harrell, coach (Seth) Deoge and coach Helton at SC, I just had a great relationship with them. I have been committed for a while and have been talking for a long time so it was a little bit of a different experience (at UCLA). Having to learn more about them and the facilities, it was more about explaining everything."

Ohio State recently gave Brown an offer, tossing their hat into the mix as well, and he has a visit scheduled to Texas in November. Brown told Garcia that USC is still his next destination for the moment, although it remains dependent on how their coaching search goes.

With Brown planning to graduate high school in December and sign at the start of the early signing period on Dec. 15, the clock is ticking for the Trojans to sort things out on the sidelines.

"It's pretty much the same," Brown said. "I lean there, but you just don't know what is going to happen with coaches. We really just have no idea who they're going to hire. I just have to be smart, look at all my other options and look at what schools are the best fit for me.

UCLA is one of the final five schools competing for Brown's services, and it could really use a quarterback commitment sooner rather than later.

The Bruins still don't have a single quarterback committed on scholarship for its 2022 recruiting class. 6-foot-5 quarterback JP Zamora committed as a preferred walk-on on Oct. 10, and he is the No. 54 quarterback in the 247Sports Composite, but not adding a scholarship quarterback with senior Dorian Thompson-Robinson set to walk out the door in the offseason would be a major missed opportunity.

Former Cal commit Justyn Martin is also considering UCLA, and he has an official visit scheduled for Oct. 23.

