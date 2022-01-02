Top 2023 Offensive Tackle Spencer Fano Gets UCLA Football Scholarship Offer

The Bruins are facing down a rebuild on their offensive line, and they're already starting to make a push to shore up the tackles in the future.

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Spencer Faho earned an offer from UCLA football on Saturday, he announced on Twitter. Faho is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound tackle from Timpview High School (UT), growing up just minutes from BYU's campus in Provo.

Fano also has an offer from his hometown Cougars, as well as Utah, Utah State, Arizona State, Oregon, USC, New Mexico, Penn State, Tennessee, Cal, Colorado, Stanford, Washington, Nebraska and Miami (FL).

Right tackle Alec Anderson declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Dec. 29, and left tackle Sean Rhyan may be close behind him in terms of walking out the door in favor of the pros. The only tackle on the roster with any semblance of starting experience at the college level is rising sophomore Garrett DiGiorgio, and the only tackle set to join the team out of the 2022 recruiting class is local prospect Sam Yoon.

The tackles aren't the only positions up front that are facing some big changes in the near future, though. Left guard Paul Grattan has exhausted all of his collegiate eligibility, and interior linemen Jon Gaines II, Atonio Mafi and Sam Marrazzo are set to be in that same position next offseason.

By the time 2023 rolls around, DiGiorgio and center/guard Duke Clemens are the only true familiar faces who are still projected to be on the roster.

Fano, as one of the top tackles in the region and in the country in his class, could therefore leave an immediate impact should he decide to come out to Westwood.

The 247Sports Composite, Rivals and ESPN all have Fano rated as a four-star prospect, and he is a consensus top-three player in the state of Utah according to the major outlets. 247Sports has Fano ranked as the No. 4 tackle in the country, Rivals has him at No. 13 and ESPN has him at No. 17, but all three has him as the top-ranked prospect at his position in the West.

Fano is an Adidas All-American and played primarily right tackle as a junior this season.

While there are 12 months until the next early signing period, the Bruins are already playing a bit of catch up on Fano, considering he already had 14 FBS offers and visited USC, Stanford, Oregon and Utah before UCLA even offered.

But, looking at how badly the Bruins are going to need to add offensive linemen next cycle, it wouldn't be a shock to see coach Chip Kelly and offensive coordinator Justin Frye make Fano one of their top targets moving forward. No 2023 offensive linemen have commit to UCLA as of Sunday, and only one other – left tackle Elijah Paige – has even received an offer.

