UCLA Football: Transfer Portal Player Staying Put After All
UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia isn't transferring after all. After Toia announced he was entering the transfer portal last Thursday, he revealed the following Monday that he planned on staying with UCLA instead of transferring.
Prior to his decision to return, UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster noted that they were speaking to him and hoped to bring him back. That mission has already proven to be successful, and Toia has returned to practice as of Tuesday, per Tracy McDannald of Bruin Blitz:
Retaining Toia is huge for UCLA's defense as Toia is one of the team's best defensive linemen. With the losses of Gabriel Murphy, Grayson Murphy and Laiatu Latu already this offseason due to the NFL draft, keeping Toia will ensure UCLA still has a top defender up front.
This is also a positive sign for the new Foster regime, which has made it one of their primary goals to improve recruiting and their retention of players after the team saw many players head to the transfer portal last Winter. Only quarterback Collin Schlee and Choe Bryant-Strother have left for the transfer portal this spring.
Toia finished the 2023 season with 28 total tackles, one sack, and one pass breakup. In three seasons with the Bruins, Toia has 66 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and three pass breakups.
