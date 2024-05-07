UCLA Football: Transferring Ex-Bruin Returns From Whence He Came
Now-former UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kyle Ford has opted to transfer from the Blue and Gold to join... the team he was on before he was a Bruin, the USC Trojans, Justin Rudolph of On3 reports.
Ford still has one more year of collegiate eligibility left. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound wideout out of Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, California was seen as a four-star recruit heading into college. He initially committed to the Trojans in 2019, but was seen as a three-star transfer prospect heading into the NCAA portal this offseason, per On3.
"My fault I was trippin. #Committed," Ford joked of his commitment wishy-washiness, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Last year, Ford caught a career-most 22 receptions for 236 yards (the total yardage is not, however, a career-most) and one touchdown. During his final (until this fall) season with the Trojans, Ford logged 20 receptions for a total of 365 yards, while also logging two touchdowns.
