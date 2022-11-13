UCLA vs. Arizona Week 11: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

No. 12 UCLA football (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) is playing Arizona (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) in Week 11 of the 2022 college football season, with the Bruins looking to remain in the race for the conference title and College Football Playoff.

Stay tuned for injury and personnel updates, highlights and other key events to keep an eye on all day long.

Zach Charbonnet suited up, warming up

7:10 p.m.: Take this update with a grain of salt, considering UCLA's star running back was dressed but did not play against Arizona State last week, but Charbonnet does look like he will be able to play against Arizona.

Unlike last week, though, Charbonnet is participating in pregame drills, taking handoffs and catching passes.

Charbonnet is leading the nation in yards per carry this season with 7.53 while ranking third in rushing yards per game with 137.7. If it weren't for him missing the Bruins' games against Alabama State and Arizona State, he could have had the stats to challenge for a Heisman finalist spot.

UCLA rushed for 402 yards without him a week ago, but his return would be welcome against Arizona on Saturday night.

Setting the stage for Pac-12 After Dark

7:01 p.m.: The Bruins are once again stuck in the late-night time slot, which means most of the action across the country is already complete.

Should UCLA win, they are almost guaranteed to move up at least one spot thanks to No. 9 Alabama beating No. 11 Ole Miss in Oxford. The Rebels are the only team above the Bruins to fall so far on Saturday, though, so the movement up the College Football Playoff rankings may be limited again.

Of course, No. 6 Oregon still hasn't closed things out against No. 25 Washington, with the Ducks leading 31-27 midway through the fourth quarter. Oregon winning would further boost UCLA's strength of schedule, and it would increase the chances of the two teams rematching in the Pac-12 championship game.

No. 4 TCU also leads No. 18 Texas 10-3 in the third quarter down in Austin. The Longhorns coming back to upset the Horned Frogs would opened the door even wider for a one-loss Pac-12 champion to make the top four by year's end.

If the Bruins want to be that team, they need to start by beating the Wildcats at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. UCLA enters the contest as a 20-point favorite.

