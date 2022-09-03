UCLA vs. Bowling Green Week 1: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

UCLA football is playing Bowling Green in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, pitting the Bruins and Falcons against each other at the Rose Bowl for the first time ever.

Stay tuned for injury and personnel updates, highlights and other key events to keep an eye on all day long.

Slow start leads to mishap, Bowling Green points

11:34 a.m.: The first punt of Nicholas Barr-Mira's career didn't go as planned.

After the Bruins went 3-and-out on the opening drive of the day – the Falcons won the toss and differed – the true kicker came out to punt on 4th-and-11. Cashius Howell blocked it at the 11, and Charles Rosser scooped it up and ran into the end zone untouched.

Barr-Mira took quite a while releasing, and that delay led to the Bruins going down by seven early.

11:10 a.m.: More so than any personnel notes, coach Kelly’s hat has drawn the side eye from fans at the Rose Bowl.

Kelly wore a baseball cap to every game his first three years at UCLA, and the team went 10-21. In 2021, when the Bruins switched their apparel provider from Under Armour to Jordan and Nike, Kelly went back to the signature visor he wore at Oregon, and the team just so happened to finish 8-4.

Saturday morning, Kelly came onto the field in a baseball cap, reverting to his pre-2021 ways. If the Bruins somehow get upset, there is now an easy scapegoat to blame.

As for the players themselves, there don't appear to be any surprise injuries.

The forecast in Pasadena calls for temperatures over 100 degrees, and it appears that may have scared off some fans. The reported attendance is expected to outpace the 32,982 from the 2021 opener against Hawaii, but there are sure to be quite a few no-shows Saturday.

The upper sections above both end zones are completely tarped off, doubling the amount of blocked off seating from 2021. There also aren't more than a dozen or so students in the student section, given that the quarter is still a few weeks away from starting.

The Los Angeles crowd will surely take its time filling in the stands, but that final number will certainly be one to keep an eye on.

