UCLA vs. South Alabama Week 3: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

UCLA football (2-0) is playing South Alabama (2-0) in Week 3 of the 2022 college football season, pitting the Bruins and Jaguars against each other at the Rose Bowl for the first time ever.

Stay tuned for injury and personnel updates, highlights and other key events to keep an eye on all day long.

Chunk run sets Jaguars up for six

11:20 a.m.: Just as the Bruins defense looked like it had really turned things around, they fell back into some of their old traps.

UCLA's pass rush was getting to Bradley and getting tackles near the line of scrimmage. The intermediate gains got South Alabama to midfield, though, and they managed to overcome a good-looking pass breakup by linebacker Darius Muasau and safety Mo Osling III.

Running back La'Damian Webb then burst through a gaping hole on the left side for a 47 yard gain on the ground. A slew of penalties on a discombobulated UCLA defense set South Alabama up even closer to the goal line, and then it was Marco Lee who punched it in for the touchdown.

South Alabama now leads UCLA with 8:51 remaining in the opening quarter.

Dual-sport star gets pick, Bruins get points

11:11 a.m.: Linebacker JonJon Vaughns just made his first big play of the season.

The Jaguars got the ball first after the Bruins won the toss and deferred, and they even picked up a first on their opening set of downs. Quarterback Carter Bradley was making dink-and-dunk passes to move his team down the field, and he tried to squeeze in a slip screen on the right side.

That's why Vaughns stepped in front and returned an interception to the South Alabama 20.

Thompson-Robinson nearly hit UCF transfer receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala in the end zone for a touchdown, but the pass was broken up and UCLA had to settle for a field goal.

Nicholas Barr-Mira drilled the kick from 38 yards out, and UCLA went ahead 3-0 with 12:15 left in the first quarter.

DTR, Zach Charbonnet dressed to play

10:30 a.m.: The Bruins were without their two biggest playmakers last week, as quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson left midway through the second quarter and running back Zach Charbonnet did not take a single snap.

Thompson-Robinson and Charbonnet are both dressed and are warming up like normal. Charbonnet was in full uniform last week, so he could technically be held out Saturday too, but he looks good to go health-wise.

Tight end Michael Ezeike and receiver Kam Brown are finally back out on the field as well. Ezeike left game No. 1 with an injury and was not available in Week 2, but could be ready to return against South Alabama. Brown has not played at all this season.

True freshman TJ Harden is not dressed, meanwhile, according to a report from 247Sports' Bruin Report Online.

Former UCLA men's basketball star Baron Davis is down on the Rose Bowl field.

