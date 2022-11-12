UCLA vs. Arizona Week 11: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

All eyes may be on the Bruins' upcoming high-strakes rivalry matchup with the Trojans, but the Wildcats still stand in the way of the blue and gold this weekend.

WHO: UCLA vs. Arizona

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12

TIME: 7:40 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

TV: FOX – Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 83, SXM App 83 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: UCLA -20 (-118), Arizona +20 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA -1613, Arizona +700*

OVER/UNDER: O 77 (-110), U 77 (-118)*

UCLA climbed to No. 9 in the AP Poll and No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll last Sunday, then stayed put at No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. Arizona, on the other hand, has not appeared in a poll or major ranking all season.

The Bruins are 8-1 so far this season, going undefeated in nonconference play before opening Pac-12 play 3-0 and eventually falling to Oregon in Eugene. UCLA bounced back with wins over Stanford and Arizona State, keeping them in the race for the Pac-12 title.

The Wildcats are 3-5, despite opening the season 3-2. Arizona has fallen victim to a four-game losing streak with 20-point losses to Oregon and Utah, although they did make things a little closer in an 8-point loss to USC in Week 9.

UCLA is averaging 40.8 points per game, which ranks eighth in the country, while allowing 25.6. The Bruins rank No. 6 in passing yards, No. 1 in rushing yards and No. 2 in total yards of offense among Pac-12 teams this season. Their defense is allowing the fifth-fewest yards in the conference and ranks sixth in turnovers forced per game under new defensive coordinator Bill McGovern, who has missed the last two games with an undisclosed illness.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 2,140 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions on 71.7% completion and a 165.1 passer rating so far in 2022. The fifth-year starter has also rushed for 439 yards and seven touchdowns. Running back Zach Charbonnet has rushed for 964 yards and 10 touchdowns on 7.5 yards per carry – leading Pac-12 ball-carriers in all three categories – to go along with 232 receiving yards, despite missing last week's game against Arizona State.

Duke transfer receiver Jake Bobo has emerged as the top option in the passing game this fall, leading the way with 590 yards and six touchdowns on 35 catches, while receiver Kazmeir Allen has gone for 534 total yards and three touchdowns on 58 touches. Washington transfer edge rusher Laiatu Latu ranks No. 6 in the country with 8.0 sacks so far this season, and he was a member of the AP's midseason All-America team.

Arizona is averaging 30.9 points per game, which ranks 52nd in the country, while allowing 38.2. The Wildcats rank No. 2 in passing yards, No. 6 in rushing yards and No. 5 in total yards of offense among Pac-12 teams this season. Their defense is allowing the second-most total yards per game in the conference, and ranks 10th in turnovers forced.

Quarterback Jayden de Laura ranks second in the Pac-12 with 2,813 passing yards, in addition to his 22 touchdowns and eight picks on 62.1% completion with a 148.8 passer rating. The Washington State transfer has also added 132 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Running backs Michael Wiley, Jonah Coleman and DJ Williams have split the load out of the backfield, combining for 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry. Jacob Cowing, Dorian Singer and Tetairoa McMillan have emerged as the top-three receiving threats, with the three of them combining to average 245.7 yards and 2.1 touchdowns on 16.6 catches per game.

Safety Jaxen Turner and linebacker Jerry Roberts lead the way with 60 and 57 tackles, respectively, while former USC edge rusher Hunter Echols is the leading disruptor with 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

UCLA is 27-17-2 all-time against Arizona, including an 8-2 stretch over the past decade. The Bruins have won the last five matchups as the Rose Bowl, and are 16-4-2 when the Wildcats are visiting them.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated