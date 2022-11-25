UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

Hitting the road on a short week, the Bruins will try to reach nine wins for the first time since 2014 by besting the Golden Bears.

WHO: UCLA vs. Cal

DATE: Friday, Nov. 25

TIME: 1:35 p.m. PT

LOCATION: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

TV: FOX – Dan Hellie (play-by-play), Petros Papadakis (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 98/197, SXM App 959 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: UCLA -11 (-118), Cal +11 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA -500, Cal +310*

OVER/UNDER: O 62 (-118), U 62 (-110)*

UCLA fell to No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll last Sunday, then dropped to No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. Cal, on the other hand, has not appeared in any of the major rankings all season.

The Bruins are 8-3 so far this season, going undefeated in nonconference play before opening Pac-12 play 3-0 and eventually falling to Oregon in Eugene. UCLA seemingly bounced back with wins over Stanford and Arizona State, but then got upset by Arizona at home in Week 11 and lost to USC seven days later.

The Golden Bears are 9-1, with their only loss coming to Utah – who UCLA beat. USC cruised past Rice and Fresno State in nonconference play, and they enter Saturday on a three-game winning streak.

UCLA is averaging 40.0 points per game, which ranks sixth in the country, while allowing 28.4. The Bruins rank No. 5 in passing yards, No. 1 in rushing yards and No. 4 in total yards of offense among Pac-12 teams this season. Their defense is allowing the sixth-most passing yards in the conference and ranks seventh in turnovers forced per game under new defensive coordinator Bill McGovern, who has missed the last four games with an undisclosed illness.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 2,694 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 69.8% completion and a 158.7 passer rating so far in 2022. The fifth-year starter has also rushed for 543 yards and nine touchdowns. Running back Zach Charbonnet has rushed for 1,240 yards and 13 touchdowns on 7.3 yards per carry – leading Pac-12 ball-carriers in all three categories, despite missing games against Alabama State and Arizona State – to go along with 299 receiving yards on 33 catches.

Duke transfer receiver Jake Bobo has emerged as the top option in the passing game this fall, leading the way with 727 yards and six touchdowns on 47 catches, while receiver Kazmeir Allen has gone for 606 total yards and four touchdowns on 63 touches. Edge rushers Laiatu Latu and Grayson Murphy have combined for 14.5 sacks and 20.0 tackles for loss.

The Bears are 3-7 after opening the year 3-1 with wins over UC Davis, UNLV and Arizona. Cal then went on a six-game losing streak, but snapped it last week against rival Stanford in a 27-20 victory.

Cal is averaging 23.5 points per game, which ranks 97th in the country, while allowing 27.2. The Bears rank No. 6 in passing yards, No. 12 in rushing yards and No. 10 in total yards of offense among Pac-12 teams this season. Their defense allows the most passing yards in the league, as well as the sixth-most rushing yards.

Quarterback Jack Plummer has passed for 2,801 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions on 61.9% completion and a 127.4 passer rating in his first year since transferring from Purdue. Running back Jadyn Ott burst onto the scene as a freshman earlier in the year, but has slowed down a bit and now has 842 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the season.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter leads the Bears with 812 receiving yards on 52 catches, while receiver J. Michael Sturdivant has racked up 685 yards on 60 catches. Former Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon leads his team with 91 tackles to go along with his 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and interception.

UCLA is 56-34-1 against Cal all-time, including a 7-2 record since 2013. Coach Chip Kelly is 3-1 against the Bears since coming to Westwood, winning the last head-to-head matchup that took place in Berkeley back in 2018.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated