UCLA vs. Cal Week 13: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

UCLA football (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) is playing Cal (4-6, 3-4) in Week 13 of the 2021 college football season, pitting two longtime in-state rivals against each other at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Stay tuned for injury and personnel updates, highlights and other key events to keep an eye on all day long.

7:14 p.m.: The lone starter who appears to be unavailable Saturday is running back Brittain Brown, who also missed last week's game against USC due to an injury he suffered against Colorado on Nov. 13.

Brown was warming up on the sidelines during practice this week, but never participated in team or contact drills during the open periods.

The former Duke transfer is one of the few players on UCLA's roster who has exhausted all of his collegiate eligibility, and will therefore be among the group of players walking for Senior Night at the Rose Bowl. Joining Brown are quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Ethan Fernea, receiver Kyle Philips, receiver Chase Cota, right tackle Alec Anderson, left guard Paul Grattan Jr., offensive lineman Baraka Beckett, offensive lineman Lucas Gramlick, defensive lineman Datona Jackson, defensive lineman Odua Isibor, linebacker Mitchell Agude, linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath, striker Qwuantrezz Knight, striker Shea Pitts, cornerback Obi Eboh, cornerback Cameron Johnson, cornerback Mo Osling III, cornerback Jay Shaw and safety Quentin Lake.

Coach Chip Kelly said Wednesday that just because a player is honored as part of Senior Night does not mean they are locked into leaving the program in the offseason.

