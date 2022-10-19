UCLA Edge Rusher Laiatu Latu Named AP Midseason All-American

Laiatu Latu has done more than just return from medical retirement this year – the transfer has earned a spot alongside college football's most elite players halfway through his debut season with the Bruins.

The Associated Press unveiled its midseason All-America team Tuesday, and the UCLA football edge rusher made the cut. Latu, who transferred in from Washington last winter, ranks second in the country in sacks with 6.5 and is tied for first in the nation in sacks per game with 1.08.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, Michigan running back Blake Corum and Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. are just a few of the headliners that make up the rest of the team.

That star-studded company is quite the departure from where many assumed Latu would be this season – the sidelines, or anywhere else besides the gridiron itself. The medical staff at Washington forced Latu into medical retirement in April 2021 after a neck injury he suffered the season before.

Latu played in 12 games in 2019, recording 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and one pass defended. He did not play at all in 2020 or 2021.

The medical professionals at UCLA wound up clearing Latu once he entered the transfer portal, though, and the edge rusher has certainly made the most of the new lease on his career.

Latu has already gone for 19 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and through six games in 2021. He has played a major part in turning around the Bruins' defense, which routinely ranked towards the bottom of the FBS in many metrics the past four years, but is now towards the top in limiting yards and getting to opposing quarterbacks.

After racking up 3.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble and a pass deflection against Colorado in Week 4, Latu earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was named the AP's midseason Pac-12 Player of the Year, but he was beat out by Hooker for a spot on the All-America team.

The full AP midseason All-America team is listed below:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Running backs — Chase Brown, Illinois; Blake Corum, Michigan.

Tackles — Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State; Peter Skoronski, Northwestern.

Guards — O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Steve Avila, TCU.

Center — John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota.

Tight end — Dalton Kincaid, Utah.

Wide receivers — Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Charlie Jones, Purdue.

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama.

Kicker — Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Laiatu Latu, UCLA.

Linemen — Tuli Tuipulotu, Southern California; Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois.

Linebackers — Ivan Pace, Jr., Cincinnati; Daiyan Henley, Washington State; Drew Sanders, Arkansas.

Cornerbacks — Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State; Clark Phillips III, Utah.

Safeties — Christopher Smith, Georgia; Bentlee Sanders, Nevada.

Defensive back — Joey Porter Jr., Penn State.

Punter — Bryce Baringer, Michigan State.

