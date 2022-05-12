UCLA Football Alumni Open Rookie Minicamps Following NFL Draft

The Bruins may have already wrapped up spring camp, but their departing stars are just getting started with their offseason action.

UCLA football had six players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft at the end of April, plus a handful of undrafted free agents who signed in the aftermath of the league’s massive weekend in Las Vegas. While they won’t make their respective debuts in NFL action until the fall, the beginning of May marks the first time they’re donning their new teams’ jerseys in public.

NFL rookie minicamps opened up at the start of the month, and most teams are set to start theirs on May 13. The Green Bay Packers, who picked offensive lineman Sean Rhyan in the third round, held their minicamp on May 6 and 7, making him the first Bruin to see an NFL practice field.

Undrafted free agent linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath suited up just one day later for the Kansas City Chiefs. The rest of the gang, meanwhile, is set to hit the gridiron over the weekend.

Demver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich, Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia, Tennessee Titans wide reveiver Kyle Philips, Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake and Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown – who make up the rest of UCLA’s 2022 draft class – all start camp Friday. San Francisco 49ers safety Qwuantrezz Knight, Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson and Indianapolis Colts special teamers Ethan Fernea also sart Friday.

Offensive guard Paul Grattan Jr. will be a tryout player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at their minicamp, while cornerback Obi Eboh will be in the same spot for the 49ers.

Contract details, jersey numbers released

The UCLA draftees who have yet to take the field are expected to put pen to paper sooner rather than later, but only one had had his contract released to the public already.

Rhyan inked a four-year, $5.1 million deal with a $905K signing bonus and $705K base salary in 2022. The later camp dates for Dulcich, Ogbonnia and the rest mean they likely won’t sign just yet, although those negotiations are likely on the back nine.

For any UCLA fans looking to support the now-former Bruins at the next level in the early days of their NFL contracts, most have had their jersey numbers released. Although their jerseys are not up on the official NFL Shop, there is always the custom jersey route.

Rhyan will wear No. 75 with the Packers, Dulcich will wear No. 80 with the Broncos, Ogbonnia will wear No. 93 with the Chargers, Philips will wear No. 18 with the Titans and Brown will wear No. 38 with the Raiders. Lake and the undrafted and tryout players’ jersey numbers are still to be announced, except for Genmark Heath’s No. 52 with the Chiefs.

