UCLA Football Fall Camp Practice Report: August 19

The Bruins are heading into the home stretch of fall camp, meaning they aren't far away from ramping things up to get ready for the real season.

UCLA football completed preseason practice No. 12 out of 16 on Friday, once again wearing shells before their off day Saturday. When they return to action Sunday, the Bruins will practice four days in a row before resetting for their game prep schedule leading up to the season opener versus Bowling Green on Sept. 3.

The early portion of Friday's practice, once again, featured a lot of special teams work.

The punters and punt returners were stationed on the South field, and the returners practiced fielding punts that went 10-plus yards past where they were initially lined up. This expectedly led to a couple backpedaling drops and missed over-the-shoulder catches, but the success rate was relatively high considering the difficulty level of the drill.

Most of the coaches and special teamers were on the North field running through formations and how to block oncoming rushers from the edges.

Cornerback John Humphrey, who had been lining up with the 4s over the past week before missing drills Thursday, was with the 1s on Friday, while Devin Kirkwood was with the 4s. Kirkwood then moved to join the 2s alongside Oregon transfer Jaylin Davies, so the rotation in these fall camp drills may not be as insightful as .

Inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. was as engaged and energetic as usual while running interception drills with his players. Norton has really seemed to hit it off with Hawaii transfer Darius Muasau, complimenting the veteran on his reps while also staying upbeat and lighthearted with him.

Linebacker Kain Medrano was not taking part in drills Friday, instead hanging on the side during warmups and working out in the weight room during individuals.

Linebacker Ale Kaho, running back Deshun Murrell, safety Kamari Ramsey and running back Brian Kowall all returned to the injured group in the weight room. Linebacker Damian Sellers remained missing.

Kelly said before practice that linebacker Joquarri Price was deep in the rehab process and is not expected to be on the field before the end of camp. He did not give any updates on USC transfer offensive tackle Liam Douglass, but he was not in pads and appeared to have a heavy wrap on his left leg.

Linebacker Shea Pitts was missing, too, as he had been all week.

