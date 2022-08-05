Skip to main content

UCLA Football Practice Report: August 5

The Bruins opened fall camp at a sunny Wasserman Football Center on Friday morning.
The 2022 preseason finally kicked off for the Bruins on Friday morning, and it was business as usual for the blue and gold.

UCLA football's fall camp is not open to the public, and even the media is only permitted to watch the first 20 to 30 minutes of the session. From what was on display Friday, though, it looked like the Bruins were running things just as they had in the spring.

The day started with some special teams drills, first with kickoffs. Receiver Kam Brown, receiver Kazmeir Allen, running back Zach Charbonnet and receiver Josiah Norwood were back to return, while RJ Lopez remained the No. 1 kickoff specialist.

Lopez booted one straight out of bounds and freshman punter Chase Barry dribbled one down the sideline, while freshman Kalen Jones made solid contact on his first try. Barry is the only punter listed on the roster, so he could easily be leading the race for that starting job. There weren't any punt drills early on Friday, but Barry will certainly be someone to watch when he gets put on display in that position over the weekend.

The defensive linemen looked surprisingly quick, especially super senior Martin Andrus Jr. and Duke transfer Gary Smith III. Andrus finally seems fully healthy after battling multiple major injuries over the past few years, while Smith had some good burst and agility for a guy of his size and gait.

Right as the media was leaving the field, freshman receiver Braden Pegan made a diving catch in the back corner of the end zone. Most of the offensive work was on the far field, though, and largely out of view for the media, but several tight ends did appear to struggle with drops.

There weren't many players in the injury area by the weight room – only receiver Colson Yankoff and tight end Carsen Ryan. Both were banged up by the end of spring camp, but it isn't known if these current injuries are related.

Linebackers Ale Kaho and Damian Sellers were absent entirely on Friday. Sellers was not listed on the team's official roster, so his status with the program is certainly in question.

Coach Chip Kelly will surely be asked about Kaho Sellers, offensive lineman Patrick Selna – who was also left off the roster – when he faces the media on Saturday.

